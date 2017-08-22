If you’ve been paying attention, you’ll know that we’re utterly infatuated with NYC group QTY. There’s just something about their time-travelling mix of everything that makes the city’s music scene so special. From the laissez-faire coolness of The Strokes to Velvet Underground’s subdued tales of city life – the band have got just about everything going for them now.

So with a new album all sorted up and nearly ready to go – QTY are delivering one last hype building moment with their dizzying new video for ‘Dress/Undress’. Here’s a little letter from the band, who go into a bit more detail about the song and video.