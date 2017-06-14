New Music Of The Day: Rejjie Snow – ‘Unborn’

It goes without saying, that Rejjie Snow is undoubtedly one of hip-hop’s hottest prospects. Since 2013, the Irish-born rapper has been slowly building his reputation and discography leaving a trail of uber-smooth beats and even silkier lines on the laid-back ‘pink Beetle’ to the delightfully ‘Late Registration’-esque ‘D.R.U.G.S’.

Though its his latest body of work, the delightfully-textured mixtape ‘The Moon & You’ that seemingly elevates Snow as someone at the top of his game and totally in control with what comes next. None more so evident than on the mixtape’s second song ‘Unborn’ for which he’s just shared a new video – though ‘control’ might not be the first word that springs to mind. “I might be unborn but I still can’t see through your shit” he purrs on the track’s infectious chorus, but his future is pretty visible from here – and it’s looking mighty fine.

The Moon & You mixtape is out now.