New Music Of The Day: RITUAL – ‘Drown The Lovers’

London electronic group RITUAL don’t rest on their laurels. After a string of singles throughout 2016, including the addictive ‘Cinnamon’ – and even a sneaky little single, ‘Exit’, just a week ago, they’re back with another newbie.

New single ‘Drown The Lovers’ is as epic and atmospheric as before – but their hit making ability from working with artists like Dua Lipa (‘Hotter Than Hell’) is rubbing off. It’s a tightly spun ballad, wrapped in icy electronic soundscapes and might just be their finest piece of music to date, Not only that, they’ve shared the eerie video for the track which you can watch below.

“We wrote Drown The Lovers as a kind of fantasy idea, to say ‘lets forget everything thats gone before, all the heartaches and trauma we’ve been through in past relationships and love like we’ve never hurt”.The group said of the track. “There’s a beauty and innocence in first love that you can never get back.”