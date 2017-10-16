Like Clean Bandit? Rizes have cooked up a perfect pop recipe that might beat them all

As we launch NME Emerging – a platform where unsigned acts can build up a manage a profile page for their music, right here on NME – we’ll be shining a light on of the new profiles each week that stood out against the rest. If you sign up, you could end up right here on NME.com, just like this week’s pick, Rizes. Here’s what you need to know.

From: London

Sound Like: If your teenage house parties needed a nostalgic, neon-tinged and damn fun R&B and pop playlist – Rizes’ material would happily be able to provide it.

For Fans Of: Lorde, Disclosure, care-free dancing, party vibes, Clean Bandit

Why you’re going to love them: Straddling the line between possessing and mastering a mainstream-pop sound, while retaining that cool, independent edge is an arduous task. In the last few years, new bands like Fickle Friends have finally managed to strike that balance – but on initial showings, Rizes might just have one-upped them all.

Ride (Demo) by RIZES RIDE is out exclusively on our Soundcloud

Mainly, because there’s such a professional edge to the work they’ve done thus far. ‘Ride’, their debut song slinks with gritty, R&B melody, though its gigantic chorus suggests their leap to the professional studio may not be so difficult. ‘Love’ meanwhile, opens with a spacey, scattered beats and results in a pop triumph that wouldn’t be so out of place on one of Charli XCX’s recent releases.

Not only are they completely comfortable in their own skin – but they’ve also nailed the tricky art of covers. On their YouTube they’ve been steadily uploading covers of some of their favourite new songs – Jake Miller’s ‘Can’t Help Myself’, Yung’s ‘Take My Number’ and Marc E-Bassy’s ‘You and Me’. So when you end up heading down to see them live next time, there’s a good chance you’ll know a fair share of the material.

Covers may just one small part of this group’s diverse repertoire – but it’s their own personality and tales of loving and losing, but living in the moment that will no doubt see Rize rightfully where they belong – at the top.

Best Track: ‘Ride’ – Still only a demo at this point, but there’s a professional edge to this one that means you can mark it down as a future hit.