Katy Perry may indeed be the big pop comeback of the day – but nestled in just below her on several New Music Friday playlists across the land is an equally massive hit – and maybe even a better pop banger – from newcomer Sigrid.

‘Don’t Kill My Vibe’ is the first single from new Island signee Sigrid and it is, put simply, a belter. The 20-year-old Norwegian’s entrance is a clapback at all the naysayers and under-estimators (“You think you’re so important to me don’t you? But I wanted you to know that you don’t belong here”) with soft, building piano and scattered beats eventually submitting to Sigrid’s majestic chorus.

“When we wrote ‘Don’t Kill My Vibe’,” Sigrid tells NME, “Martin (Sjølie) asked me what I’d been thinking about, and I started talking about this difficult previous session I’d been in. I could’ve described this upcoming moment (of truth) as a bad teenage novel but ok, short version: I almost killed that Mac keyboard due to angry writing.” She’s channeled that frustrating experience into a huge response – and it’d be a fool who underestimates her again.