Stream The Britanys’ killer new EP ‘Five A Side’ in full

The New York band will make their London debut this month

Fresh off of a US tour with Public Access TV and Splashh (how’s that for an early contender for best tour line-up this year?), The Britanys aren’t taking their foot off the gas. Today, they’ve shared their latest EP in full and guess what? It’s totally killer.

As well as swooning staccato single ‘In Yer Time’, the ‘Five A Side’ EP has four more songs that all show the strides the four-piece are making in their music. Already tracks like the tightly coiled ‘Take It All’ and the grotty guitar march of ‘Left, Right Order’ sound more assured than previous single ‘Basketholder’.

The whole record, produced by Jonathan Schenke (Parquet Courts, Honduras, The Men), is a portrait of a band most definitely on the up. They’re saving their best til last, though – EP closer ‘Dime A Dozen’ slinks out of the traps and steadily builds its way through four minutes of scratchy indie-rock towards a mammoth, needling solo that’ll have you fighting the urge to air guitar along to.

Five A Side – EP by The Britanys Written by The Britanys in Bushwick, Brooklyn, NY Produced, Mixed & Mastered By Jonathan Schenke (a.k.a) ‘The Fixer’ – https://jonathanschenke.com/ Spotify- http://spoti.fi/2kpjCxr iTunes- www.facebook.com/thebritanys/ www.instagram.com/thebritanys/ www.twitter.com/thebritanys

If you’re in New York next week, catch the band playing the final date of their tour with Public Access and Splashh at Bowery Ballroom (February 9). Two days later, they’ll play their very first London show with two more to follow:

London, Old Blue Last (February 11)

London, The Lexington w/ Communions (15)

London, The Victoria (17)