New Music Of The Day: Superfood – ‘Double Dutch’

Until Sunday night, it had been three long years since we got our last serving of Superfood – and my god, we were hungry. In the midst of the Super Bowl’s epic grandeur, the Birmingham indie group returned low-key, with new curveball ‘Double Dutch’.

For Superfood the long layoff between records seems to have been an eye-opening time, allowing them space to experiment and craft what is no doubt an intriguing progression in their sound. The slacker vibes are still evident, but on their first taster of album two, Don Ganderton and Ryan Malcolm serve up an unexpectedly synth-heavy and playful electro-banger.

And if that’s whetted your appetite for a bit more, the group will be heading out on tour this spring with support coming from fellow Dirty Hit signings, snotty punk teens King Nun and indie-pop newcomers Pale Waves. An unmissable collection of live music.

See Superfood live:

Oxford, O2 Academy2 (Mar 17)

Sheffield, The Leadmill (18)

Glasgow, King Tuts (19)

Manchester, Sound Control Basement (20)

Leeds, Brudenell (21)

Hull, The Welly (22)

Newcastle, Think Tank (23)

Liverpool, Arts Club (24)

Stoke, The Sugarmill (25)

Birmingham, O2 Academy2 (27)

Nottingham, Rescue Rooms (28)

Brighton, The Haunt (29)

Bristol, Thekla (30)

London, Tufnell Park Dome (31)

Cardiff, Clwb ifor Bach (April 1)

Belfast, Oh Yeah (3)

Dublin, O2 Academy2 (4)