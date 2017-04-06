Britpop revivalists The Big Moon take the business of having fun very seriously. Rhian Daly meets them as they release their debut album

Conversations with The Big Moon tend to be full of big, cackling laughs. Today, in a London pub, singer Juliette Jackson cracks up her bandmates by revealing she recently cried while listening to Macy Gray (“I was eating chips and it really hit”); drummer Fern Ford does the same when she commands her bandmates to massage her thigh, cramped from a hard-fought penalty shootout earlier in the day.

Since first appearing in 2015 with debut single ‘Sucker’, The Big Moon have been presenting themselves as the band having the most fun ever. Debut album ‘Love In The 4th Dimension’ expands that world even further. “The first few times we played ‘Sucker’ [in the studio] I was like, ‘None of these are allowed to be the right take’,” says bassist Celia Archer. “‘I don’t feel euphoric enough!’”

From the mischievous ‘Bonfire’ to the lovestruck coos of the title track, there’s little about ‘Love In The 4th Dimension’ that isn’t euphoric. “You know when you’re getting dressed in the morning and you need pepping up?” says Jackson. “I want people to find things in the music that are comforting. When I write songs I’m always think about jumping around or dancing.”

The Big Moon do, however, take this band thing very seriously too. While they find it frustrating to be constantly asked about being an all-female band, they acknowledge the rarity of such line-ups in indie music, and are honoured to be inspiring other women. “As much as I don’t think it’s a defining feature of us, I really want people to be able to feel like whoever’s around them makes them feel confident enough to do whatever they want,” says guitarist Soph Nathan.

This means making their mark in their own right. Though their music nods to Britpop greats like Elastica and Blur, if you ask them which musicians’ careers they’d like to emulate they’ll shut you down. “I’d rather be the first Big Moon than the next Beyoncé,” says Jackson firmly. “It’s like when you look at other girls’ hair. You’re never going to have their hair!” Luckily for The Big Moon, ‘Love In The 4th Dimension’ is as glossily perfect as anyone’s locks could ever be. Consider them well on the way to world domination.