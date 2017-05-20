In the build-up to this weekend’s Great Escape, Norwegian pop prospect Sigrid proved to be the name on everyone’s lips as clashfinders were unfurled and the planning began. Since her debut EP, released earlier this month, the 20-year-old has been on an unstoppable rise, but it’s also begged the real question: can she cut it live? We headed down to Brighton seafront to get the answer.

The songs sound even better live



Pop acts can live and die by their live performances, so turning her debut EP ‘Don’t Kill My Vibe’ into a live setting would have no doubt been a daunting prospect – but it didn’t show. Anchored by a 4 piece band, ‘Plot Twist’ in particular is beefed up with a thundering bassline and Sigrid’s penchant for going ever so slightly off course – in the best possible way, of course.

She can mix it up effortlessly

And so with a live band that appears to be in completely in tune with one other, we don’t blame her for finding a rhythm and sticking with it. The big pop bangers work. But she’s also much more than that – keen to strip things back to their core. Take ‘Dynamite’, for example: a straight-up piano ballad where Sigrid’s stunning pipes are able to shine, proving that she’s already able to strike the balance between bombastic pop choruses and stunning tear-jerkers.

Dynamite 💣💣🖤🆒 #TGE2017 #thegreatescape #brighton #sigrid @thisissigrid A post shared by Dianna Woolfenden (@diannawoolfenden) on May 19, 2017 at 3:10am PDT

There are more bangers to come

She’s barely released her first set of music – and we’re already clamoring for more. With this being one of her first ever shows in the UK, it gave many the first time to see her in action, but also get to grips with what’s coming up next. Set-opener ‘Go To War’ is as powerful and confrontational as the title suggests, and slow-builder ‘Doing You A Favour’ sees the singer add smooth vocals to this chilled-out slice of R&B, proving that she’s sitting on a wealth of material.

She’s a star in the making

Ultimately, simply possessing a set of well-produced pop songs isn’t always enough. The performance itself needs to be just as stellar, and able to connect with an audience within seconds. Sigrid, thankfully, can do just that – while making it look effortless in the process. Striding across the stage during the gigantic set-closer ‘Don’t Kill My Vibe’, and seemingly demanding attention with every finger point and move, she gives off the presence of a seasoned pro – one that is soon destined to command much bigger crowds than these.