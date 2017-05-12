15 acts you can’t afford to miss at The Great Escape
It's time for SXSW by the sea!
If you’re heading down to Brighton for The Great Escape this May, then you’ll probably know the agony of trawling through the endless list of enticing acts descending on the city picking who to see and working out if it’s humanly possible.
But never worry, if it’s all getting bit much – we’ve handpicked these 13 new artists that you cannot afford to miss. They’re all pretty hot prospects, so you will no doubt have to lie, cheat and steal to get into these shows. But it’ll be oh so worth it…
Sigrid
Who: Norwegian pop prospect whose inspiring debut EP ‘Don’t Kill My Vibe’ could inspire a revolution.
Essential track: ‘Don’t Kill My Vibe’
Where: Coalition 8:00pm, Thursday / Wagner Hall, 4:30pm, Friday
Avelino
Who: Stormzy and Skepta are already big fans of this rising London rapper, having featured on his electrifying single ‘Energy’.
Essential track: ‘Energy’
Where: The Old Market, 9:00pm, Thursday
Dagny
Who: Scandipop prospect who’ll be back on these shores to air cuts from her debut EP ‘Ultraviolet’ and a couple of new bangers.
Essential track: ‘Fools Gold’
Where: Wagner Hall, 2:30pm, 10:00pm Friday
Eat Fast
Who: Lo-fi indie from Geordie lads whose new EP, ‘Mortal Kombat’, is full of fury and scuzz – just like the arcade game of the same name was.
Essential track: ‘Scrambled Eggs’
Where: Horatio’s, 8:15pm, Friday / Sticky Mike’s Frog Bar, 7:15pm, Saturday
Scrambled Egg by EAT FAST
Written by EAT FAST Artwork by EAT FAST Drums recorded @ The Grain Studios, the rest in bedrooms Mixed by James Hall Mastered by Robin Schmidt @ 24-96 Studios
dfpad-mpu-2
NME Newsletter
Sign up for the newsletter
Estrons
Who: Perhaps the most thrilling new live band on the circuit right now. These Welsh indie-punks have the world at their feet.
Essential track: ‘Strobe Lights’
Where: Bleach, 3:15pm, Friday / Green Door Store, 11:15pm, Friday
Strobe Lights by Estrons
Estrons New Single out April 28th 2017 on Gofod Records. http://awal.lnk.to/wJSZT Produced by Steffan Pringle. Mastered by Jason Mitchell.
dfpad-mpu-3
Casi
Who: Signed to Chess Club Records (Wolf Alice, The 1975), the Welsh singer pulls elements from traditional pop to swampy electronics for her mind-melting mix.
Essential track: ‘The Beast’
Where: Coalition, 9:15pm, Saturday
Hare Squead
Who: Irish hip-hop trio who show their love for the old-school with lush beats and throwback aesthetic.
Essential track: ‘Herside Story’
Where: Shoosh, 9:30pm, Thursday
Jay Som
Who: Project of the immensely talented Melina Duterte, whose second album ‘Everybody Works’ was a delightful slice of West-Coast indie magic.
Essential track: ‘1 Billion Dogs’
Where: Green Door Store, 8:15pm Friday
Lao Ra
Who: Bombastic and visceral pop with a Latin twist from Colombia’s finest. Think MIA with even more swagger.
Essential track: ‘Bang Boom’
Where: Komedia, 7:15pm, Thursday
Nilufer Yanya
Who: London singer/songwriter who excels in intimacy and wickedly catchy melodies.
Essential track: ‘The Florist’
Where: Brighthelm Center, 9:30pm, Thursday
Pom Poko
Who: Norwegian four-piece who’ve been whipping up a storm with their unique take on art-rock.
Essential track: ‘Jazz Baby’
Where: Bleach, 1:15pm Friday / Komedia Studio, 12:45am, Saturday
Jazz Baby by Pom poko
☆Pom Poko☆ ***************** ★Jazz Baby★ ≈single out 21.04.2017≈ mixed by Truls H. Nergaard and Martin M. A. Tonne mastered by Björn Engelman at Cutting Room
Stefflon Don
Who: London rapper who staked her claim as one of the nation’s hottest new music projects with her ‘Real Ting’ mixtape.
Essential track: ‘16 Shots’
Where: Wagner Hall, 11:30pm, Saturday
Gothic Tropic
Who: Glossy indie from LA native Cecilia Della Peruti that takes it’s shimmering cues from the ‘70s and ‘80s.
Essential track: ‘Stronger’
Where: Green Door Store, 7:15pm, Thursday
The Japanese House
Who: Cool and emotional elctro-pop delights from 22-year-old Amber Bain.
Essential track: ‘Saw You In A Dream’
Where: Wagner Hall, 12:00am, Thursday
Matt Maltese
Who: The UK’s answer to Father John Misty. Doomy, life-questioning ballads of the highest order.
Essential track: ‘The World Caves In’
Where: One Church, 8:30pm, Friday