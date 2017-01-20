New Music of The Day: Tired Lion – ‘I Don’t Think You Like Me’

Something sinister stirs on ‘I Don’t Think You Like Me’, the latest track from Western Australia four-piece Tired Lion.

With every stab of 90s-nodding grunge and fuzz-drenched retro nod, the group sound like they’re surging ahead instead of looking back. This is owed in part to Sophie Hopes, whose grit-lined vocals come off like a deadly threat, no matter what she’s singing. “I don’t think you love me,” she chants, over a stockpile of rancid guitars, before launching into cheery but twisted “woo-ooh” singalong.

Back home, Tired Lion have enjoyed big success. They picked up the prestiguous triple j Unearthed Award, as well as playing Splendour in the Grass and supporting The 1975 on recent Aussie shows. Stream their new track below.

Tired Lion will play London’s The Old Blue Last on March 28.