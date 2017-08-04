Tired Lion are kind of a big deal down under. In their native Australia, they’re smashing it at Splendour In The Grass – the nation’s most prestigious festival – bagging some Triple J awards and selling out venues across the land. It’s only a matter of time before that fever pitch reaches these shores.

Their new single, ‘Fresh’, might just be the one to do it. Laced with venomous guitars and wicked melodies, the band turn in their meatiest chorus to date – and hint at the stadium-scaling ambitions they no doubt harbour.

Catch Tired Lion at Reading & Leeds festival later this month, and at their own free show at The Sebright Arms in London on August 24.

Tired Lion’s debut album ‘Dumb Days’ is out September 15 via Process/Island Records