New Music Of The Day: Tove Styrke: ‘Say My Name’

Tove Styrke is a kind of a big deal. In her native Sweden, her self-titled debut album went platinum and it’s follow up, the low-key superb ‘Kiddo’ in 2015 did similarly well. She might just be one of the biggest pop stars you’ve never heard of.

But judging by her new single ‘Say My Name’, that could change in an instant. The first taster of her upcoming record oozes confidence and a star power that is ready to permeate and resonate with a wider audience. Get ready for the age of Tove.

“There’s a reason why so much music is about sex and love. It is linked to one’s worst and best experiences. I have not written about love before because I didn’t want to write another love song. But I have changed. I am tired of being angry, right now I just need to make music that makes me feel good,” Tove says of the track.

“The stronger I sing, the less I can affect the song. The more quiet I sing, the greater the differences will be in the tone and texture. A lot of people are afraid to talk loudly, but there is a strength to talking quietly – people really have to listen to you. There’s no need to try to be a man in a man’s world.”