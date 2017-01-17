New Music Of The Day: Venture Lows – ‘Brenda’

There’s nothing ordinary about Venture Lows, right down to the fact 2/3rds of the group are bassists. The East London outfit have been a long time in the making. Back in 2015, they released debut track ‘Summer/RIP’, a Tom Vek-nodding pop blitz that waved farewell to the passing season and, appropriately, arrived before the world went to bits in 2016. The group stayed completely silent in that time, but they’re taking a second step with the hyperactive, intelligent ‘Brenda’.

Since going AWOL, the duo have expanded to a trio, and it’s clear they’ve refined their clattery pop into a tightly-wound reflection of its former self. ‘Brenda’ doesn’t waste a second, clocking in at exactly two minutes, skipping traditional rhythms for something more stuttery, like if Vampire Weekend were a newly-formed, fresh out the crib prospect.

There’s plenty more where this came from. ‘Brenda’ is the first of several tracks due out this year. It’s out via Telharmonimum Records (home to The Magic Gang and Crows’ early singles and EP’s) digitally. And it’s also getting a peculiar physical release, in the novel form of a matchbox. Like we said, nothing ordinary about this lot.

The band will be playing London’s The Old Blue Last tonight (Janaury 17)