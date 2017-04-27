New Music Of The Day: Vestiges – ‘Woman’

Vestiges might just make the perfect road trip songs. Yes, Future Islands pulsating new album ‘The Far Field’ might be the soundtrack for putting your foot down – but it’s likely that Vestiges new one might be best suited for cruising down country lanes in the summer.

Laid-back guitars and barely there drums set the breezy tone for ‘Woman’, the South West Londoner’s debut single. But despite being an introduction to the three-piece is evokes the quality and confidence of a seasoned band. Long may their journey continue.

“Woman is about the clash of sympathy alongside frustration,” they say of the track. “We wanted to magnify this conflict to show the cinematic in the everyday.”