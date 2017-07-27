YOWL share intense video for ‘My Headache Likes To Speak’

Few bands encapsulate what living in modern-cities is quite like as well as YOWL. Their debut EP, ‘As The Sleep Sets In’ was jam-packed with confessional tales of overrun seshes, anxiety and the pressure on a new generation. A fitting tale for disillusioned youths.

That’s none more prevalent than onto their latest song ‘My Headache Likes To Speak’, for which they’ve just shared the trippy video for. “‘My Headache Likes To Speak’ refers to that anxiety that comes from the cocktail of social pressures and everything surrounding the need to socialise with people, fearing humiliation, and a desire for genuine connection” the band say about the song.

If that’s peaked your interest – and it’d be mad if it didn’t – then YOWL are primed to head out on a mammoth UK tour alongside Bristol band Lice later this year.

Broadcast, Glasgow (Oct 12)

Indie Banquet, Leeds* (Oct 14)

Castle Hotel, Manchester (Oct 15)

Sebright Arms, London (Oct 17)

Joker, Brighton (Oct 18)

Heartbreakers, Southampton (Oct 19)

Thekla, Bristol (Oct 20)

SWN Festival, Cardiff* (Oct 21)

* – only YOWL