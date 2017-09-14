NME x Thatchers Haze Emerging Artists Project winner Caleb Kunle wows in Birmingham

The R&B star-in-waiting, who beat hundreds of entrants to win NME's initiative to find the greatest new musical talent, took to the stage at The Sunflower Lounge in the Midlands city.
The Irish talent, who told us he was “speechless” to have won the accolade, delivered a spell-binding set in a companion show to his stunning appearance at the NME basement last month. Here’s the full story.
Punters lined up to catch a glimpse of the man whose ‘Eden’ EP has been gracing the NME office stereo for weeks.
This is what the Sunflower Lodge stage looked like before the 25-year-old came to make it his own.
He told the audience: “If we haven’t met yet, I’m Caleb. I’m gonna play a few songs and hopefully we’re gonna have a good time.” Readers, he delivered on his promise – and then some.
The set opened with the spell-binding, soulful ‘Another Life’. Let us tell you: this man can reach the high notes.
And this dapper chap kept the Thatchers Haze cider flowing all night.
NME, it safe to say, partook in some of the green stuff.
A raucous rendition of the buoyant ‘Coca Cola Baby’ put this guy through his paces.
And then Caleb graced us with the romantic track ‘Beautiful’, of which he said: “This is a song about a girl I met in Lidl. Hopefully everyone can relate.” He’s a man of the people now, but once superstardom beckons, you can bet he’ll be crooning tunes about Waitrose.
Caleb Kunle
More than once, he told he wished he had time to come round and high-five everyone in the audience. Sending you a virtual high-five right now, Caleb.
Next up was the refective ‘Boogieman’, which the musician performed alone, without his band. “We all have good days and bad days,” he said. “This is about one of those bad days.”
The evening went out a high, as Caleb and the band filled The Sunflower Lounge with the frenetic beats of ‘Life Online’. Signing off for the evening, Caleb told everyone: “Have a beautiful night. Hopefully I’ll bump into you later.”
And then it was over to NME DJ Dan Stubbs to spin the wheels of steel. We hope you’re sitting down for this: he dropped the Franz Ferdinand cover of LCD Soundsystem’s ‘All My Friends’.
True to his word, Caleb stuck around to meet fans after the show. Some of them even got that high five!