Radiohead, Foo Fighters, Lorde and more: the story of Open’er 2017 in pictures

Alex Flood
By
Relive the best moments of Open'er 2017, Poland's premier music festival

Open'er 2017

For four glorious days last week, 60,000 revellers danced their way around Gdynia-Kosakowo Airport to one of the best festival line-ups of the summer. Filled with dedicated venues for fashion, film, music and food, Open’er 2017 served up something for everyone. Here are the best bits from 16th annual Polish knees-up.

 

Image credit: Andy Hughes

Jimmy Eat World took us back to the ’00s

Emo kids, it’s time to dig out your trouser chains and pull up your long chino shorts because Jimmy Eat World are back, in Poland at least. Jim Adkins’ pop-punk crew played to one of the biggest crowds of the festival on Thursday, slamming out classics like ‘A Praise Chorus’, ‘Sweetness’ and ‘The Middle’. Hey, don’t write them off yet.

Image credit: Ben Bentley/NME/Time Inc

The Kills’ set was a riotous mosh-fest

Blues-rock isn’t something Poland’s known for, but The Kills’ crowd at Open’er on Thursday couldn’t get enough of the grimy garage-punks. The boozy audience leapt about to ‘Doing It To Death’, before set-closer ‘No Wow’ started the biggest mosh pit since Download festival. “I love you to death!” screamed Allison Mosshart. “Foo Fighters up next.”

Image credit: Andy Hughes

MIA made some new friends

It took just two songs for alt-pop firebrand MIA to dive into the crowd at the Polish festival. In a superbly-frenzied career-spanning set, she also took the opportunity to announce she’d deleted her Twitter account, making headlines around the world. “You’ll just have to come out and see me now,” she quipped.

Image credit: Ben Bentley/NME/Time Inc

Open’er got the best of Foo

Here they are, the band no festival-goer can get away from. Not that you’d want to. Dave Grohl’s grunge rock survivors have played pretty much every festival going in 2017, but it’s been ten years since they stopped in Poland. This time around they were better than ever.

Image credit: Ben Bentley/NME/Time Inc

Foo Fighters closed day two in explosive style

Ripping through each of their many anthems, the Foos brought every bit of their Glastonbury magic to Poland with them. Highlights included set mainstays ‘Learn To Fly’, ‘The Pretender’ and ‘Wheels’; as well as Allison Mosshart’s brief appearance for heavy new track ‘La Di Da’.

Image credit: Ben Bentley/NME/Time Inc

We met Brodka – Poland’s Pop Idol

When you look at Britain’s past talent competition winners you find plain Granny-favourites like Will Young and Olly Murs. In Poland you get sequin-studded alt-pop stars like Brodka. We stopped by her dressing room just before she jumped on the Tent Stage.

Image credit: Ben Bentley/NME/Time Inc

Queen Brodka stormed the Tent Stage

The glitter-covered star tore through a genre-hopping setlist that combined her many, many influences. ‘dreamstreamextreme’ is a lush Kate Bush-influenced masterpiece while St Vincent’s heavy guitar riffs can be heard all through ‘Granda’. Not heard of Brodka before? You’re missing out

Image credit: Press

Prophets of Rage reigned in the rain

“Not that long ago a good friend of ours and a musical comrade passed away,” announced Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello early on in the supergroup’s Main Stage set. An emotional tribute to fallen musician Chris Cornell followed, where the band played an instrumental version of Audioslave’s ‘Like A Stone’.

Image credit: Andy Hughes

Get ready for The Weeknd

After two nights of indie-rock headliners, The Weeknd’s funk-infused show made for a nice change at Open’er 2017. Hopping out onto stage to perform ‘Starboy’, the man born Abel Tesfaye toe-tapped his way through a 16-song set that included the Daft Punk-featuring ‘I Feel It Coming’, 2015 single ‘Can’t Feel My Face’ and Ty Dolla $ign collab ‘Or Nah’.

Image credit: Andy Hughes

George Ezra tried to bring the sun out

If ever there was a cheeky chappy to cut through the rain, then it was perennially upbeat indie-kid George Ezra. “I’m sorry to play this next song. Please don’t hate me,” he said, before launching into laid-back debut single ‘Did You Hear The Rain?’. The soaked audience didn’t seem to mind, singing happily along.

Image credit: Ben Bentley/NME/Time Inc

Poland’s finest proved he’s ready for the world stage

Taco Hemingway isn’t well known in the UK, but judging by the millions of YouTube views he’s racked up, he will be soon. His barked, DIY-style rap drew a massive crowd to the Main Stage, which bellowed every word of his performance back at him.

Image credit: Ben Bentley/NME/Time Inc

Lorde closed the festival with a triumphant debut set in Poland

Only announced on the lineup a month ago, New Zealand sensation Lorde arguably overshadowed co-headliners The xx with an energetic festival-closing performance. ‘Tennis Court’ kicked off the performance, before euphoric ballad ‘Supercut’ and indie-pop megahit ‘Royals’ took things to another level. Party anthem ‘Green Light’ ended the show with a bang.