Paris Lees joins NME #Lifehacks positive change panel

The writer, presenter and equality campaigner joins Josie Naughton and Paula Akpan on the panel.

Paris Lees has joined other leading activists and campaigners on an NME #Lifehacks panel discussing How To Effect Positive Change.

The panel forms part of a full afternoon of talks and activities designed to help you kick-start your career in the creative industries. NME has teamed up with University of Salford and youth initiative Create Jobs to lay on the #Lifehacks event at London’s Elektrowerkz on November 23.

Lees is an award-winning writer, presenter and equality campaigner who became the first openly transgender person to appear on Question Time. She regularly contributes her working class perspective on Newsnight and Channel 4 News. Her memoir, published by Penguin, is due next summer.

Also speaking on the How To Effect Positive Change panel will be Josie Naughton from aid organisation Help Refugees and Paula Akpan, co-founder of the I’m Tired Project, which aims to highlight the lasting impact of everyday micro-aggressions, assumptions and stereotypes. The panel will be chaired by podcaster and 1xtra social media guru Alex Manzi, who has recently shared his tips for building a career in the creative industries.

Further panels and a full programme of talks and activities will be announced at a later date.

One the day, you’ll also be able to connect with the NME team and our partners at the dedicated Hack-Space. Plus, there will be free food and drink, and the event will culminate in an exclusive secret evening gig. At last year’s #Lifehacks launch event, Tinie Tempah wowed the crowds.

You can buy tickets to our first #LifeHacks event (including exclusive secret gig) with University of Salford here.