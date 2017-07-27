Think you know your Weird Sisters from your Soggy Bottom Boys?

Films are great. Bands are also great. So it makes complete sense that some of the best films also involve bands.

From School Of Rock to This Is Spinal Tap!, you won’t have a better time at the cinema than when these guitar-wielding goofballs rock out on screen. But could you pick them out from a crowd? Do you know the difference between Stillwater and Sonic Death Monkey? What about Wyld Stallyns or Figrin D’an and the Modal Nodes? Take our quiz and prove you were paying attention.