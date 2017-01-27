Rex Orange County surges ahead with ‘Best Friend’

Tyler, the Creator-backed newcomer is making waves



Surrey teen Alex O’Connor, aka Rex Orange County, is a multi-talented prodigy worth getting excited about. The 18-year-old started out as a drummer, but over time he’s refined a knack for keys, guitar and most notably a sugar-soaked vocal that could break hearts. Tyler, the Creator is already a big fan, while Badbadnotgood have scouted him for a collaboration. He’s not joking on his new single when singing the mantra, “you’re gonna want to be my best friend.”

Following the loose-footed, fed-up ‘Uno’, this new single is a brass-backed, full-blown bid for companionship. His intentions seem perfectly sweet, but like the best of his early work (track down debut mini-album ‘bcos u will never b free’ to get the gist), the real, honest Rex lurks underneath. “I still wanna break your heart and make you cry,” he chants, just when he’s on the brink of being your BFF.

Last night (January 26) he played a packed-out show at London’s Bermondsey Social Club, and rarely has someone’s future success been so blatant. Best mates turned up in their droves, pushing past an endless queue of A&Rs to reach the front rows. Rex is perfectly poised for stardom.