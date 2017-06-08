13 motivational Ru Paul GIFs to get your mates to vote

Sashay away

Election day is here. You’ve followed all the build up, weighed up each party’s manifesto and laughed at the many, many memes. Now all you’ve got to do is vote. To make an even bigger difference though, you need to get your mates down to the polling station too. But how to scrape your laziest pals off the sofa when they misguidedly think it isn’t worth their time? You’re going to need a bit of help.

Luckily, we have some for you; and it comes in the form of TV’s sassiest, most glamorous drag queen. That’s right, Ru Paul’s here to turn your mini political campaign into an eleganza extravaganza. Here’s 15 motivational Ru Paul GIFs that throw enough shade to get your whole town to the polls. Condragulations, you just made a difference.

1. We won’t get another chance until 2022 (most likely)

2. Seriously

3. Don’t be one of these

4. Do the right thing

5. Fight the power

6. Chop chop, you’ve only got until 10pm

7. Ru will be watching

8. Apathy is for chumps

9. You’ll get to exit the polling station like this

10. It’s more exciting if you take part

11. Don’t let this be true

12. You’ll be gutted in five years when Tory cuts have savaged public services

13. Get moving!

So don’t be a dolt, get down to the polling station and have your say in the most important election in a generation. The polls are open until 10pm, and as long as you’re in the queue by then you’ll still be able to vote. Remember, you don’t need your polling card to cast your ballot, just yourself, and your decision. Now go vote!