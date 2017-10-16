Sean Hughes: his best ‘Never Mind The Buzzcocks’ moments

The former Buzzcocks captain has passed away, aged 51

Sardonic Irish stand-up, actor and writer Sean Hughes passed away today (October 16), aged 51. Hughes is remembered as an original team captain on Never Mind the Buzzcocks, joining Phill Jupitus and Mark Lamarr between 1996 and 2002, before quitting the show and being replaced by Bill Bailey. Here are some of his finest moments in the captain’s seat.

When he got into a scuffle with Boy George

Sitting between Slade’s Noddy Holder and Boy George (what finer company could you ask for?), Sean stamped his authority as team captain when made to identify the drummer from Pilot. Asked to pick the mystery man, Boy George is convinced it’s #4, but Sean has no doubt about it being #5, only to receive a firm punch in his left arm. “Just get out the whip, will ya?!”

When he shook hips with Mel B

Sean was undisputed king of the Buzzcocks intros sound, even after he left the show. He could make the biggest A-listers squirm in their seats, or in the case of this edition, learn new dance moves with former Spice Girl Mel B. This is some hip-shifting, TV gold.

When he sassed Bobby Davro

When he wasn’t champion of miming a song intro, he was guessing one. And Sean tended to skip correct answers for sharp comedic timing. Take the above clip, where he completely sasses poor Bobby Davro in an intros round with Spandau Ballet’s Tony Hadley.

When he bonded with Bez

Let’s be honest, Bez has absolutely no idea what’s going on here. He spends the entire time following Sean’s every move. Sean shouts “dance!” and Bez dances. They’re an intros round match made in heaven, especially when Bez takes matters into his own hands and busts moves to Underworld’s ‘Born Slippy’.

When he discussed the complexities of a ‘Detachable Penis’

Sat alongside Graham Norton (in an incredible muscle-textured shirt) and Shovell, Sean finds himself exploring the many, many questions raised by King Missile’s ‘Detachable Penis’ song. “That poor man’s lost his penis. The last thing you need is someone mentioning it. ‘Will you help me look for the bloody thing?!’” He’s raised an important point.