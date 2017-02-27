See the reactions of Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone & the ‘La La Land’ crew at the moment of the Oscars Best Picture mistake

Ouch...

Last night at the Oscars 2017, saw a moment that will go down in movie history – alas, for all the wrong reasons. The film world and viewers across the globe creased themselves inside out in a universal cringe as ‘La La Land’ was named as Best Picture, before it was swiftly unveiled to be a mistake and handed over to ‘Moonlight’. However, no one was more uncomfortable than the actors and crew themselves.

The ‘twist ending’ occurred when presenters Warren Beaty and Faye Dunaway were apparently given the wrong envelope, one containing the winner of the previous category – which was Emma Stone, ‘La La Land’ for Best Actress. The resulting confusion saw the cast and crew take to the stage to accept their award before before the shock of being informed that ‘Moonlight’ had in fact won.

To slow things down a little, here are the individual and pained reactions of the ‘La La Land’ team…

Ryan Gosling was seen awkwardly cringing and chuckling through a state of disbelief:

Emma Stone was clearly mortified:

Director Damien Chazelle was just utterly stunned:

And relive the whole incident again below…

Stone later responded, calling the farce ‘a strange happening for Oscar history’ – but also claiming that she had her envelope in her hand for the rest of the evening.

‘La La Land’ did however, win an impressive six awards throughout the evening – including Best Production Design, Best Score, Best Original Song, Best Cinematography, Best Director and Best Actress.

See the full list of winners at the Oscars 2017 here.