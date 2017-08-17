The band took to the UltraLounge, a 360-degree stage in the basement of the famous department store.

The best new pop songs are so naggingly familiar that you’d swear you’ve heard them before. You haven’t – it’s just that the melody takes root in your brain and feels like it’s always been there. So is the case with ‘Vicinity’, the track from Brighton electropop four-piece Kudu Blue. The video above sees the band deliver the song on a 360-degree stage draped in – fittingly enough – blue light, with images of singer Clementine Douglas dancing across the dizzying video screens around the group.

A stellar performance, it was all part of Music Matters, a series of shows held at the UltraLounge in the basement of central London department store Selfridges. Artists both brand new and established (from rising south London rappers 67 to trip-hop icons UNKLE) have been enlisted to take part over three month; it’s a campaign to raise awareness of the struggle that small live music spaces currently face. According to the Music Venue Trust, 40% of grass-roots venues have disappeared over the past 10 years, a decline that’s been attributed to restrictive licensing laws and increased rent in the capital. Music Matters, then, is a celebration of live music, with 20% of proceeds from all shows going to the Music Venue Trust. The video above is a timely reminder of how important it is to perverse emerging musicians.

The exciting new talents behind Kudu Blue draw inspiration from garage, R&B, soul, hip-hop, trip-hop, Latin music and jazz. You name it – they’re probably into it. The band explained this in an interview earlier this year: “It helps having a versatile range of influences to call on when it comes to writing as you get flavours of loads of different genres.” There’s a similarly diverse range of acts at Music Matters, so be sure to catch one of the shows at the UltraLounge.