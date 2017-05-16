Scintillating industrial rap group Ho99o9 (pronounced Horror, of course) are one of the most exciting bands of 2017. They’ve just released their debut album, ‘United States Of Horror’, a vital record full of brutal, blistering comment on the state of America today, incorporating police brutality, racism and the mayhem of the post Donald Trump era.

One of the album’s most powerful tracks is ‘War Is Hell’, and when MCs theOGM and Yeti Bones were in London to play a couple of raucous shows at The Sebright Arms and Rough Trade East we cornered them to ask about the genesis of the anarchy and chaos-themed track as well as looking at the intense video which accompanies it.

Produced by Dave Sitek from TV On The Radio – who the band met through a superfan – the track recalls everyone from Marilyn Manson to hardcore heroes Bad Brains, with some Death Grips and a side of Rage Against The Machine thrown in for good measure. “When I wrote it and when I thought of that beat it was kind of like being a prisoner. When I think of hell, I think of prison,” explains rapper theOGM. “I think of being caged in like an animal. And a prison can mean anything; it can be a literal prison, or a prison within your community, or prison within your government or religion or within your home.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Ho99or return the UK in June:

Dublin Worksmans – June 19

Manchester Rebellion – June 20

London Underworld – June 21