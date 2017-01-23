You've seen Rogue One, so now it's time to get excited about The Last Jedi, episode 8 in the Skywalker saga

By now you’ve probably seen Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and what a treat it was. Now it’s time to look ahead and find out what lies in store for Star Wars Episode 8, particularly after Carrie Fisher’s death on December 27, 2016. Here’s everything we know so far about the next Star Wars instalment – and we’ll update this page with new information as and when we get it.

What is the release date for Episode 8?

An official date of December 15, 2017 has been confirmed, meaning we have less than a year before Skywalker and Rey start kicking the First Order across the other side of the galaxy.

What is the title of Episode 8?

On January 23 the title was unveiled as The Last Jedi.

Disappointed? Well, rumoured titles before that one were even worse. First came Star Wars: Tale Of The Jedi Temple. Another was Star Wars: The Order Of The Dark Side. And in the context of that, The Last Jedi doesn’t sound so bad, does it?

What does the title of Episode 8 mean for the film?

Marketing for The Force Awakens notoriously avoided any mention of Luke Skywalker, and we only saw Luke in the final moments of the film. It’s been confirmed that The Last Jedi will begin directly where The Force Awakens ended, and given that Luke is the last known Jedi in the Star Wars universe at this point, we can safely presume we’ll be seeing a lot more of him – and learning a lot more about what he’s been up to – in episode 8.

Rey meets Luke Skywalker (HD) Star Wars – The Force Awakens.

Another way to look at the title is more negatively. In The Force Awakens, Rey discovers her Jedi potential, and with Luke she will probably undergo some kind of Jedi training. That makes two Jedi – but what if Mark Hamill’s character is killed off and Luke is no more at the end of Episode 8? Well, there’s evidence to suggest that might be possible. In June 2016 Hamill made a slip of the tongue by telling The Hollywood Reporter, “I finish Episode 8, and then I’m out of work.” Does that mean Luke will die at the end of Episode 8, leaving Rey as the last Jedi? We’ll have to wait and see…

What Episode 8 trailers are available?

None so far – but in April 2016, a few tantalising photos have been released by director Rian Johnson along with a very short behind-the-scenes video of Luke with Rey on the remote island that we saw at the end of The Force Awakens. You can see both below.

A photo posted by Rian Johnson (@riancjohnson) on Jul 7, 2016 at 5:04am PDT

Other than that, a few photos have been posted online, allegedly from the set, but whether they’re genuine remains to be seen.

Who is in Star Wars Episode 8?

The usual suspects: Luke (Mark Hamill), Rey (Daisy Ridley), Leia (Carrie Fisher), Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew), C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), plus returning characters Snoke (Andy Serkis), Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie), Maz Kanata (Lupita Nyong’o), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) and Finn (John Boyega). The late Kenny Baker has been replaced by Jimmy Vee in the part of R2-D2. In this film there is also an actual Usual Suspect, in the form of Benicio Del Toro, who is set to play a new badass villain. If he’s anything like the The Collector he portrays in Guardians Of The Galaxy we’re in for a treat of the first order.

If reports are to be believed Obi-Wan Kenobi is likely to return too. Other than that, Jurassic Park star Laura Dern is set to make an appearance, while Rogue One director Gareth Edwards will also get in on the act and Tom Hardy is tipped to make a cameo as a stormtrooper. He all but confirmed this in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter – “I don’t know if I can even say that” when asked if the rumours were true. He added: “The internet is a glorious web of deceit and misinformation, isn’t it?”

Will Carrie Fisher need to be CGI-ed?

No. Carrie had finished filming Star Wars: Episode 8 before she died at Christmas time. What her death will mean for future Star Wars films is currently unclear. It has been reported that Disney executives have met to discuss what impact her death could have on the series. Though her Episode 8 filming was finished, Episode IX is still in pre-production, and she was reportedly being set up for a prominent role in that instalment. This may mean that her role in Episode 8 could change to accomodate any later plotlines. Disney have now confirmed that they will not be “digitally recreate” Fisher for the film; “We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher’s performance as Princess or General Leia Organa.”

Will it be like The Empire Strikes Back?

Initially Adam Driver said it had a tone “similar” to Episode 5 which fans took as gospel. But he quickly backtracked to clarify his comments, stating: “What I said was the tone of it was different, I didn’t say that it was gonna be in the vein of [it]— I was using it as an example, so poor example.”

Though he’s known for dark sci-fi epic Looper, director Rian Johnson, appears to be reining in the idea that Episode 8 will be especially dark: speaking to USA Today he said, “I want it to be a blast and to be funny and to be a ride the way The Force Awakens and the original Star Wars movies were.”

But John Boyega has promised darkness, saying: “Rian Johnson is great. It’s a different take, darker, bigger. Someone will say: ‘How do you get bigger than Force Awakens? But it’s crazy.”

Original Star Wars screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan has given possibly the most accurate hint so far: “These movies will all be so different,” he has said. “Johnson is a friend of mine — he’s going to make some weird thing”.

What else do we know about the plot?

Absolutely nothing official so far, other than it will pick up directly from where The Force Awakens ended, and there will be a brand new planet. But one rumoured leaked scene reveals that Rey and Luke get deep into Jedi training.

Star Wars Youtuber Mike Zeroh claims he was sent an email from a source who previously passed on accurate details about The Force Awakens. The email details a scene where Luke is training Rey on the importance of lightsabers. Luke pulls Rey’s lightsaber from her hands using the force, floats his own lightsaber and dismantles both before her very eyes. A battle between Luke, Rey and Kylo’s Knights of Ren has also been rumoured. We are likely to learn more about Rey’s mysterious origins too – and why Luke fled the Jedi Academy.

In a recent interview, Adam Driver, who plays Kylo Ren, said that his character’s “humanity” will be explored more in Episode VIII. Speaking to Larry King, Driver said: “Even though it’s very much a blockbuster movie, there was no taking that for granted and that we were forced to be general. There was a lot of plot points that we knew were operating in the first one, that we get to explain more in the second one, to make both of them make sense. But they do kind of feel socially active to me, and George Lucas originally, a lot of Star Wars was in response to Vietnam and a lot of what I remember talking about with JJ and Rian was this idea of terrorism, and two sides being morally justified to behave however they wanted to to get whatever they thought was absolutely correct.”



Johnson has confirmed that the backstory of the main three protagonists – Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron – will be explored more fully in the new episode. The director, who also wrote the film’s screenplay, has said: “I wanted to know more about each of them, and that doesn’t just mean information or backstory. Figure out what’s the most difficult thing each of them could be challenged with now — let’s throw that at them and dig into what really makes them tick by seeing how they handle that.”

Speaking specifically about Rey’s story, he said that she will form a strong connection with Luke Skywalker: “It very much feels like what we all go through in adolescence, the dawning of this new chapter of our lives.” He has also said that family is “a huge part of especially Rey’s character, something that was a really powerful part of her setup and something I really wanted to dig into with this.”

Where will it be filmed?

Skellig Michael and Pinewood Studios have already been confirmed, but if leaked fan photos are to be believed, also Dubrovnik in Croatia (as seen in many a Game Of Thrones scene) and Mexico.

What questions does The Last Jedi need to answer?

1. Who is Lor San Tekka and how did he acquire the star-chart?

Max von Sydow plays Lor San Tekka. He gives Poe Dameron part of the star-chart showing where Luke is, and he seems to be an elder in the village of Tuanul on the desert planet of Jakku. That’s the same planet Rey lives on, but far enough from her that she probably wouldn’t know who he is. It could be, though, that he knows her, and is living on Jakku to keep an eye on her for someone – possibly Luke.

We know he regards Leia highly – he says to Poe, “to me [Leia] will always be royalty”. Lor also knows Kylo Ren, as their conversation covers their shared history and how old Lor has become. What’s never revealed is why and how he has the part of the star-chart that leads to Luke. Did Luke leave it with him?

2. Is Finn Force-sensitive? How will he fit in in the next Episode?

All the trailers seemed to indicate that Finn was our new Jedi, but when push came to shove he was just a bit rubbish fighting Kylo Ren. That said, it would’ve been a bit weird for Maz Kanata to give the lightsaber to a complete random, so possibly she sensed the Force in him too. Unlike Rey he’s not a dab hand at mechanics or problem-solving, but as a gunner he excelled in the Millennium Falcon (with Rey) and the TIE Fighter (with Poe) so possibly he’s got some more surprises up his sleeve. If not, he’s provided the film with a lot of the film’s heart – and laughs. For instance…

3. Where did the First Order really come from? What about the Resistance?

JJ Abrams has actually spoken about the origins of the First Order: “What would have happened if the Nazis all went to Argentina but then started working together again? What could be born of that? Could The First Order exist as a group that actually admired The Empire? Could the work of The Empire be seen as unfulfilled? And could Vader be a martyr? Could there be a need to see through what didn’t get done?”

But what do they control? Some fans think that the Republic is in control of much of the galaxy, but some regions of space are under the influence of the First Order. This would mean the Resistance are the Republic-backed, ex-Rebellion forces living in those regions – which would add up, considering we don’t actually see anyone representing the Republic itself in the film.

4. Where is Snoke? Who is Snoke? Actually, why is Snoke?

Is Snoke a massive being, or it just his hologram that’s self-aggrandisingly enormous? If he’s really that big, any battle against him in future films will look ridiculous, right?

What kind of alien is he? He’s got some pretty funky scars and seems to be pretty old, so he would have been around during the time of the Empire. But how did he get control of the First Order? Where’s he based now? And why the hell does he have to be CGI? So many questions.

5. How did Snoke corrupt Kylo Ren? Before or after he killed all the padawans?

The story goes that Kylo Ren killed all the young Jedi who were training at Luke’s Academy, but why did he suddenly go mad, and when? Was Snoke already in control of him, making him do it, or did he do it and then run away to join Snoke?

Some have guessed that he grew fanatically obsessed with his grandfather Darth Vader while he was in training, and went to find his body. Perhaps he fell in with the Knights of Ren at that point, and returned with them to kill all the other Jedi-lings later, to Luke’s horror.

6. What is the extent of Kylo Ren’s power?

He’s doing things we’ve never seen before in the Star Wars films – he can force information out of people’s minds. He can stop blaster fire in mid-air. No lightning yet, though. Is that something Snoke hasn’t taught him yet?

7. Why does Kylo Ren keep feeling ‘calls from the Light’?

One of the weirdest lines in the movie is to do with Kylo Ren feeling the call of the Light – as if it’s as corrupting a power as the Dark Side. His childish tantrums suggest he’s happy to give himself wholly to anger, but he still seems to feel remorse.

To combat this feeling, he offs the man who made him in a stark, beautifully cinematic scene, but the remainder of the film suggests that even that won’t rid him of his sense of morality. The main arc of this trilogy, alongside Rey’s development, seems to be the redemption of Kylo Ren – who, as some fans have pointed out, took his new name from ‘sKYwalker soLO’. Neat.

8. Who are the Knights of Ren, really?

Where do they come from? Do they all serve Snoke? Where are the others? What are they doing? Are they part of the First Order or something different? Episode VIII, we’re counting on you.

9. Will the Republic survive the Starkiller blast?

The star system the Starkiller weapon destroyed was the capital of the New Republic – apparently called the Hosnian system. How significant was the loss? And if it was, what the hell is the Republic going to do now?

10. Are there more Starkiller weapons? What do they do once a star has been fully ‘drained’?

The Starkiller seems to be at a loose end once it’s used up a star. Are there others around the galaxy? And do they move the planet-sized weapon somewhere else when it’s destroyed a star? Hmm.

11. Where does Hux come from?

He’s pretty young, but he’s already in a very senior role, and he looks like he’s going to be in the next film too. How and why is he in that position? We might find out more in the next film.

12. What has Luke actually been doing for 30 years?

Seriously.

Same goes for Leia, really. How long had it been since she’d seen Han Solo? And how long ago did their son kill all the young Jedi? Some of their backstory was overly spelt out, while some of it we’ll probably never know.

13. Why exactly was R2-D2 dormant the whole time?

Maybe it was just convenient for the plot that the map to Luke didn’t get pieced together until the final minutes, but perhaps it can also be explained with Rey’s vision. The shot of the hand on R2-D2 seems to show Luke’s robotic fingers. Perhaps he was commanding/forcing R2-D2 to shut down until he came into contact with a Jedi (Rey) who could come and find him. Alternatively, perhaps Luke somehow felt Rey’s power awaken when she was escaping Starkiller base, and remotely activated the droid using whatever power he shut him down with.

14. What was going on elsewhere in that vision Rey had?

Fun fact: Both Ewan McGregor and Alec Guinness’ voices are used here. Guinness’ dialogue for ‘afraid’ has been cut to say, “Rey”, while McGregor recorded whispered dialogue for “these are your first steps” – the line that closes the vision Rey has when she touches Luke’s (and Anakin’s) old lightsaber.

Elsewhere in the montage sequence she runs down a First Order corridor, gets saved from murder by Kylo Ren and his band of merry Knights, and then is abandoned on Jakku at a young age, shouting “come back!” at a departing ship.

Fans have speculated that she was among those training at Luke’s Jedi Academy, but was not killed because of her youth. In fact, looking at the clip again it seems as though Kylo Ren saves her from being killed by another Knight – perhaps Kylo Ren refused to kill the child, killed the Knight who tried to do the deed, then took her to Jakku, wiped her memory and left her there, hoping she would never discover her connection to the Force.

15. Who are Rey’s parents?

Rey tells BB-8 her parentage is ‘classified’ in the film. She may be Luke’s daughter. At the end of the film Luke seems to be standing by a grave – some fans think it’s a ceremonial one created for Rey, who Luke believes Kylo Ren killed years before. Rey could also be Han and Leia’s daughter, which would make her Kylo Ren’s sister. He seemed keen to convert her to the Dark Side rather than kill her.

Either way, she’s probably a descendent of Anakin Skywalker, via either Leia or Luke. And if it wasn’t Kylo Ren who abandoned her on Jakku as a child, perhaps it was Luke, putting her safety before her happiness in the hopes that Kylo Ren and Snoke would never discover her there, and telling her to wait there until someone came back to get her. Which would be never, in the end.