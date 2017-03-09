Step into our time machine – how ‘Stranger Things’ can recreate the world of 1984

Season two takes place from Halloween 1984 – a simpler time of Wayfarers, Walkmans, 'Ghostbusters' and Springsteen on repeat.



The Upside Down world might have nothing but Demogorgon monsters, snaking roots and an eerie fog – but back up in Hawkins, Indiana, culture thrives. The first season of Stranger Things was defined by smart cultural nods belonging specifically to 1983. Will and Jonathan Byers shared a love for The Clash, bike-riding scenes were a direct ode to E.T., while the role playing game Dungeons & Dragons played a central role in helping the kids discover their alternate dimension.

If the tantalisingly short, mysterious trailer for Stranger Things season two told us anything, it’s that the cultural references will be just as central this time round. A shot of Will staring towards an apocalyptic red sky is a direct reference to Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and Ghostbusters jumpsuits also make an appearance. Season two takes place from Halloween 1984, a couple of months after Ghostbusters debuted in cinemas, becoming the year’s biggest selling hit in the box office. And given 1984 is the year show creators the Duffer Brothers were born, we can expect a heap references linking back to the past, perhaps including some of these.

The world’s first Macintosh

Steve Jobs debuted the original Macintosh, the world’s first mass-market computer, in January 1984. Its launch was arguably more spectacular and culturally significant than the product itself. Directed by Ridley Scott for the price of $1.5 million, a commercial dubbed “1984” was debuted during the third quarter of Super Bowl XVIII, linking totalitarian imagery based on George Orwell’s ‘1984’ with a glimpse of their miraculous, seemingly planet-saving device. Expect the first Macintosh to pop up somewhere, whether via the advert on someone’s television screen, or perhaps in the Wheeler household (if Ted decides to splash the cash).

The Karate Kid

Martial arts sensation The Karate Kid was everywhere by Halloween 1984, after being released in June of that year. If the Ralph Macchio-starring smash makes an impact on Stranger Things, expect it to be the “wax-on, wax-off” training sessions, the karate craze and Joe Esposito’s ‘You’re the Best’.

Bruce Springsteen

If Jonathan Byers is still a big indie kid making mixtapes for fun – which, let’s face it, he will be – a few breakthrough records from 1984 could make an appearance. The Smiths’ ‘Hatful of Hollow’ compilation might make his record player, and R.E.M’s second LP ‘Reckoning’ is also in with a shout. But if any music is tailor made for Stranger Things, it’s Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Born in the U.S.A.’, an equal parts defiant and powerful classic released in June 1984. If he’s still trying to woo Nancy Wheeler, this could make his next mixtape.

The Sony Discman

Though portable cassette players would still be the norm for some years, the world’s first portable CD player hit shops in 1984.

The Transformers

If the kids’ Dungeons & Dragons geekery is to extend to tv, they may well be glued to the first ever series of The Transformers. By this point, Hasbro’s giant robot toys were firmly established, and the show was aired every Saturday morning between October and December 1984. So long as the kids aren’t distracted by giant, unimaginable monsters from Upside Down world, they’ll all be talking about their favourite new TV show.

Wayfarers

Fashion wasn’t central to Stranger Things’ season one appeal, but the Duffer Brothers still meticulously recreated 1983’s riskier choices, from Barb’s giant spectacles to Dustin’s retrotastic trucker cap. By 1984, Ray-Ban Wayfarers were well and truly making a comeback. Between 1982 and 1987, the sunglasses appeared in over 60 films and tv shows per year, most notably rising to promise thanks to Tom Cruise’s career-launching Risky Business. They were back to being a fashion statement in 1984, cited in Don Henley’s ‘The Boys of Summer’ and sported by icons like Debbie Harry and Madonna. Only Bono would wear a pair in Upside Down world, but expect the shades to shine in the odd season two scene.

Madonna’s ‘Like a Virgin’

Think today’s pop stars are controversy-magnets? Travel back to September 1984, when Madonna brought her already divisive ‘Like a Virgin’ single to MTV’s first Music Video Awards. One giant 17-foot-tall wedding cake and a wardrobe malfunction later, and she was giving the first real example of a gigantic pop star stealing the show on the biggest stage. Everyone was talking about the performance and the song itself, which became an anthem of liberation and sexual freedom.

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Fans of Stranger Things will be hoping a new season stays true to the original’s fear factor. More flickering fairy lights, please. On November 9, 1984, classic slasher film A Nightmare on Elm Street hit cinemas, introducing the world to ultimate bogeyman Freddy Krueger. Perhaps the tale of a bunch of teenagers being murdered in their dreams might prove too intense for Mike Wheeler and his pals, but Krueger is eerily similar to The Monster, in some senses – an evil force invading a picture-perfect town. Remember the cheery scene when Johnny Depp is pulled from under his bedsheets and turned into a foaming pit of blood and guts? Exactly.

Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’

One of the greatest albums of all time was released back in June 1984, a visual and musical magnum opus that instantly topped the US Billboard 200 and stayed put for 24 weeks straight. ‘Purple Rain’’s true spirit – love and angst expressed in show-stopping, gung-ho form – managed to capture an entire nation. The Duffer brothers don’t seem to miss a beat – so expect Prince’s legacy to make an impact on Stranger Things season two.