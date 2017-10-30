TV's greatest new duo deserve their own show

*SPOILERS FOR STRANGER THINGS SEASON TWO BELOW*

Stranger Things 2 has properly landed now. The nine new episodes hit Netflix on Friday and this weekend fans binged it the first chance they got. One of the big, early talking points to emerge was the unlikely new bromance blossoming between he-of-the-good-hair Steve Harrington and former-Dig Dug champion Dustin Henderson.

They first team-up when Dusty needs help dispatching his cute-pet-turned-evil-Demodog Dart. But then Steve ends up putting his life on the line for the other kids too, as they come face to face with the Upside Down’s cruelest henchmen. It’s safe to say that Steve’s come a long way from the immature bully we met in Season 1. And fans have fallen in love with him as a result.

But they’re praising Steve and Dustin’s relationship too

Here’s four reasons why a Steve-Dustin spin-off series would be totally awesome.

They have the best hair on TV

The secret? “Faberge Organics. Use the shampoo and the conditioner, and when the hair is damp — it’s not wet, OK? When it’s damp — do four puffs of the Farrah Fawcett spray.”

Steve is like Dustin’s big brother

Dusty has no dad or siblings in Stranger Things and so Steve’s role as his de facto older brother is vitally important. He stops him from doing stupid things – like keeping a murderous monster from another dimension in his garden shed. It’s worth noting that Dustin keeps Steve’s monumental ego in check too.

They’ve both felt the cruel touch of a failed romance

In season two Nancy ditches Steve for strong, silent type Jonathan Byers, while Max chooses to dance (and snog) with Lucas at the season-ending Snow Ball, instead of Dustin. They both need more screen time together to process their respective heartache.

Think of the zingers