The 10 most absolute boys from Charli XCX’s video for ‘Boys’

So many boys, so little time

Charli XCX is a very good pop star, and as such she releases very good music videos. The latest, for the highly chill ‘Boys, features literally every boy in pop culture right now, from Mac DeMarco and Diplo to Tinie Tempah and Jack Antonoff… and many, many more. The video has taken on a life of its own online, which perhaps not surprising, considering that it was clearly made to be memed, blogged, reblogged and memed again.

In fact, we’d go so far as to say that no music video has been so memeable since Drake’s ‘Hotline Bling’. Perhaps ‘Boy’ will do for Charli what that video did for Drake – namely, turn her into the single biggest person on the internet for a few weeks.

The song arrives as we wait Charli’s upcoming third album, a follow-up to 2014’s ‘Sucker’. Earlier this year, she promised the album will be “big pop party album to get fucked up to” and we could not be more excited. If the ‘Boys’ video is anything to go by, her claims won’t be far wrong. Directed by Charli herself, it’s a fun-as-fuck muck-about that sees Diplo playing with puppies, Charlie Puth getting hit by a wet sponge, Joey Bada$$ arsing about on a BMX and blogger The Fat Jewish playing around in a paddling pool. So many boys, it’s hard to take them all in. Here, then, in no particular order, are the top 10 absolute boys from Charli XCX’s video ‘Boys.

We hope, dear reader, that you enjoy eyeballing these GIFs as much as we enjoyed making them. Also, shout out Frank Carter, who narrowly missed on the top 10 for having fingers made of lit candles, making him look like a sort of sexy birthday Freddy Krueger.

Mac DeMarco for being a tasty guitar lick boy

Joe Jonas for being a syrupy sweet pancake boy

Riz Ahmed for being a lovely pink teddy bear boy

Joey Bada$$ for being a BMX bandit boy

Carl Barat for achieving absolute boydom despite not having been a boy for, let’s say, at least two decades

Laurie from Slaves for being a very caring boy

Diplo for being a very strong and caring boy

Charlie Puth for being a slightly damp but nevertheless good-natured boy

D.R.A.M. for being a rock star boy

The Fat Jewish for being a good at Instagram and also wet-shirt competition boy