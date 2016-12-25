10 superhero films that will rule 2017

2017's going to be a big year for Marvel and DC.

With 2017 just round the corner, we preview the big superhero flicks that’ll thrill your inner nerd next year – from legendary team ups (Justice League) to Lego adaptations of your favourite characters (The Lego Batman), 2017 will have something for everyone.

Wonder Woman

Release date: June 2, 2017

Cast: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright

Wonder Woman will be the first female led superhero movie since 2005’s Elektra and after her first outing in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice fans are eager for to see more. Wonder Woman is set during the events of World War 1 – Amazon princess Diana (Gadot) finds American military pilot Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) washed ashore the island of Themyscira and after learning of the terrible events of the war, she decides to return with Trevor to lend a (super) helping hand.

Justice League

Release date: November 17, 2017

Cast: Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Ray Fisher, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa

Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) and Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) are so inspired by Superman’s (Henry Cavill) sacrifice for humanity at the end of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice that they decide to assemble a team of metahumans to save Earth from the new threat of Steppenwolf and the Parademons. DC fans will already be aware of the Justice League but this is the first time some of DC’s most popular superheroes will be brought together on screen.

Release date: April 28, 2017

Cast: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Kurt Russell

Phase three of Marvel’s cinematic universe is well underway and the much anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy are back to continue their galactic adventures. Set only a few months after the first film, the Guardians are struggling to keep their crew together whilst Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) learns a little more about his true parentage. The original cast will return along with original director James Gunn and although Vol. 2 will sit firmly in phase three’s slew of films, Gunn has said he doesn’t feel beholden to that and what he’ll present us with is simply another great superhero film.

Thor: Ragnarok

Release date: November 3, 2017

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba, Anthony Hopkins, Cate Blanchett, Mark Ruffalo, Jeff Goldblum

What We Do In The Shadows director Taika Waititi takes the helm of what is going to be one of Marvel’s most ambitious films yet but this time with Waititi’s witty, humorous touches. With Mark Ruffalo reprising his role as Bruce Banner aka Hulk, there have been whisperings of some Planet Hulk connections. Cate Blanchett joins the cast as villain Hela and Jeff Goldblum is cosmic being Grandmaster plus Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is set to make a came appearance as well.

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Release date: July 7, 2017

Cast: Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Zendaya, Donald Glover, Robert Downey Jr. Marisa Tomei

Fans rejoiced when Spider-Man finally returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and was introduced in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. The recent trailer was an exciting glimpse into what Homecoming has to offer as Peter Parker (Tom Holland) tries to balance his life as a high school student whilst fighting crime as Spider-Man mentored by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). The movie is set a few months after the events of Civil War and features iconic Spidey villain the Vulture (Michael Keaton).

Logan

Release date: March 3, 2017

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Richard E. Grant

Logan will be Hugh Jackman’s last outing as Wolverine and he’s set to go out in style with this third and final R-rated solo film. Based loosely on Mark Millar’s Old Man Logan, Logan is set many years after the events of X-Men: Days of Future Past. Logan is one of the last of the mutants and his healing ability is now failing but both him and Charles Xavier must protect a young girl named Laura, who is similar to Logan.

The Lego Batman Movie

Release date: February 10, 2017

Cast: Will Arnett, Zach Galifianakis, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson, Ralph Fiennes

If you’re fed up with the dark and dreary, square-jawed seriousness of DC’s run of superhero films then The Lego Batman Movie could be the perfect antidote in 2017. The tongue-in-cheek spin-off of 2014’s The Lego Movie features a stellar comedic cast and sees Batman (Will Arnett) go on a soul-searching mission to learn the importance of teamwork before The Joker (Zach Galifianakis) takes over Gotham City. The light-hearted plot is sure to appeal to (big) kids of all ages.

Power Rangers

Release date: March 24, 2017

Cast: Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott, RJ Cyler, Becky G, Ludi Lin, Bryan Cranston, Elizabeth Banks

The Power Rangers is based loosely on the franchise that became hugely popular with the live action TV show in the 90s. Five outcast teenagers discover Power Coins that give them the power to turn into the Power Rangers. However, this discovery draws intergalactic being Rita Repulsa (Elizabeth Banks) back to Earth in search of an powerful object called The Zeo Crystal. Under the tutelage of original Red Ranger Zordon (Bryan Cranston), the Power Rangers must fight to stop Rita Repulsa and save Earth.

Transformers: The Last Knight

Release date: June 23, 2017

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Stanley Tucci, Isabela Monder, Josh Duhamel

The fifth installment of the Transformers film franchise arrives in 2017 and Michael Bay is in the director’s chair once more so expect gratuitous action scenes and a smorgasbord of special effects. Little has actually been revealed just yet about the plot of the latest film but there have been rumours of Optimus Prime facing off with Nemesis Prime and that the Combaticons may feature – transformers that take the form of military vehicles and when combined, they form a super robot called Bruticus.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Release date: September 29, 2017

Cast: Taron Egerton, Julianne Moore, Halle Berry, Mark Strong, Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges, Mark Strong

Kingsman: The Golden Circle is the sequel to 2014’s Kingsman: The Secret Service based on characters from Mark Millar’s comic The Secret Service. Matthew Vaughn returns to direct the fast paced sequel and this time the action takes place in the US as Eggsy (Taron Egerton), Merlin (Mark Strong) and Roxy (Sophie Cookson) head over to American soil to lend a hand to Statesman (Halle Berry) – Kingsman’s American counterpart – where their headquarters have been destroyed by criminal mastermind Poppy (Julianne Moore).