Get ready for the most expensive film ever made

The Marvel Cinematic Universe began with Iron Man all the way back in 2008, and almost 10 years later, it’s now in ‘Phase Three’. Phases One and Two comprised six films apiece, but Phase Three is even bigger: beginning in 2016 with Captain America: Civil War and Doctor Strange, it will continue this year with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Thor: Ragnarok. Then, in 2018 come Black Panther, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and the following year, Captain Marvel – but also coming in 2018 is Avengers: Infinity War, the first of two massive Avengers films that will tie the events of the MCU together into one blockbusting, £400m action-fest the likes of which we’ve never seen before. Here’s everything we know about the film so far – record-breaking budget and all.

When does Infinity War start shooting?

Infinity War entered production on January 23, 2017, which means filming is now officially underway.

Is Infinity War one film or two?

It’s one.

Originally Infinity War was set to be released in two parts – Part 1 and Part 2 – but on May 4, 2016 the directors revealed that this was no longer the case.

The first retains the title of Infinity War, and the second is currently untitled. “The movies are two very different movies,” said co-director Joe Russo. “The intention is we will change it; we just haven’t come up with the titles yet. But yes, we will change it.”

What is the release date for Infinity War?

Infinity War is set for release on April 27, 2018 in the UK and May 4, 2018 in the USA. This means the film will coming out in the USA on the unofficial Star Wars Day of May the 4th, which is a little bit cheeky.

The second film, currently known as ‘Untitled Avengers Sequel’, will be released on May 3, 2019.

What trailers are available?

Yep, this recording looks fake, but this was the teaser trailer shown at Marvel’s Phase Three announcement in 2014. It’s composed almost entirely of footage from other Marvel movies – and it has the old ‘Part I’/‘Part II’ titles – but it does look pretty sweet.

What’s the story so far? And what does the title – Infinity War – refer to?

Directors the Russo Brothers have said that they saw 2o16’s Captain America: Civil War as “setting the stage for Infinity War” – and with its crossover cast from multiple Marvel films, it’s something of an Avengers 2.5 between 2015’s Age of Ultron and 2018’s Infinity War. In that film, a schism developed between the Avengers, leaving them in two groups led by Tony Stark (Iron Man) and Steve Rogers (Captain America) – and vulnerable to a new threat.

Infinity War is presumed to refer to the Infinity Gauntlet, a six-issue comic series published in 1991 – spoilers for the series follow here.

Marvel

The villain of the comics is Thanos, a Titanian mutant-Eternal superhuman and supervillain, who mounts six Infinity Stones on a glove, granting him mastery over Time, Space, Mind, Soul, Reality and Power. Combined, this gives the user Omnipresence, Omniscience and Omnipotence – and in the comics, it’s up to his equally villainous stepdaughter, Nebula, to stop him. In the film, Thanos will be played by Josh Brolin, and Nebula, a character who appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy, will be played once more by Karen Gillan.

Where have we seen the Infinity Stones before?

There are six Infinity Stones in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and so far we’ve seen:

The Space Stone (inside the Tesseract from Captain America: The First Avenger, Thor and Avengers Assemble) The Reality Stone (the aether from Thor: The Dark World) The Power Stone (contained in the orb in Guardians Of The Galaxy) The Mind Stone (originally held in Loki’s sceptre, later implanted into Vision’s forehead for safe-keeping in Avengers: Age Of Ultron) The Time Stone (inside the Eye of Agamotto in Doctor Strange)The Soul Stone is expected to be revealed in the third Thor film, Ragnarok, due in October 2017.

Who’s in Infinity War?

There are reportedly 67 characters in the film.

That’s a lot. According to IMDb, confirmed cast members so far are:

Benedict Cumberbatch (Dr Strange), Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Vin Diesel (Groot), Scarlett Johanssson (Black Widow), Dave Bautista (Drax), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Sebasian Stan (Winter Soldier), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Chris Evans (Captain America), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Paul Rudd (Antman), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Paul Bettany (Vision), Benedict Wong (Wong), and Chadwck Boseman (Black Panther).

That’s pretty much all the main characters from Marvel’s movies so far, right?

Marvel Studios

Brie Larson is expected to appear for the first time in her role as Captain Marvel in the film, after the Russo brothers accidentally dropped the name when talking about Infinity War. When a fan asked them if they had just confirmed the appearance of Captain Marvel, they replied, “Um… Captain Barvel. Totally different character.”

As well as Larson, we could be seeing the likes of Stellan Skarsgård (Erik Selvig from Thor), who is still contracted to do another Marvel film, and won’t be appearing in the upcoming Thor: Ragnarok. Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones) could also feature – the star of the Marvel/Netflix show has said: “there’s always a chance it could happen.”

Finally, in January 2017, Peter Dinklage was rumoured to be in “early talks” for a “key role” in the film – though it started shooting less than two weeks later.

Who’s directing?

The Russo brothers. These guys directed Captain America: Civil War, Ant-Man and Captain America: The Winter Soldier – and they’re directing both Avengers: Infinity War and its untitled follow-up in 2019. Separately, they’ve also directed numerous episodes of Arrested Development and Community.

Where is it being filmed?

Filming began in the US, at Pinewood Atlanta Studios in Georgia. Other known locations are Edinburgh, Glasgow and the Scottish Highlands – filming starts in Scotland on February 28, 2017, and is expected to last for six months. During this time, both movies will be shot concurrently to help logistics for the film’s enormous cast. The film’s directors have said, “some days we’ll be shooting the first movie and some days we’ll be shooting the second movie. Just jumping back and forth”.

Filming is expected to finish in October or November, 2017 – about six months before the film will be released.

What’s unique about Infinity War?

Other than its ridiculous size – it’s reportedly the biggest blockbuster ever made with a budget of about £400m – a notable feature is the type of camera it will use. Infinity War will be the first Hollywood feature film to use the IMAX/Arri 2D digital camera and its exclusive aspect ratio for its entire duration – but the camera was used for roughly 15 minutes of Captain America: Civil War. According to IMAX, the camera will help filmmakers “achieve the highest level of digital image capture for playback on IMAX’s xenon and new laser projection systems.” Basically, Infinity War is gonna look awesome.