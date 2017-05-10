"He's the most handsome fucker in the world."

One is the pale emperor; the prince of darkness; the antichrist superstar once known as Brian Warner. The other is a hunky A-list film actor whose latest appearance is as the mythical King Arthur in Guy Ritchie’s new film King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. That might not seem the most obvious foundation for a friendship, but the pair of them – Marilyn Manson and Charlie Hunnam – are sort of best mates, ever since Manson appeared in Sons of Anarchy‘s final season in 2014.

Last night (May 9) the pair hugged it out at the premiere for Hunnam’s new King Arthur film. On the red carpet Manson told Entertainment Tonight: “We’re strangely like brothers. I don’t have a lot of close men friends at my ’round table’ so to speak. I don’t even have a table. But Charlie and I always cook food for each other.”

Hunnam added: “He came in and did a couple of episodes – maybe like five or six – and we just became pals. We’re an unlikely duo but we love each other.”

And why do they get on so well? Well, according to Manson: “He’s more handsome than me. He’s the most handsome fucker in the world.”

N’aww.