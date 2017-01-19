‘The Discovery’: What we know about Netflix’s brutal new film

Yesterday, Netflix dropped the trailer for their upcoming original Sci-Fi film The Discovery, starring Jason Segal, Rooney Mara and Robert Redford. Fans are already raving about the “eerie” new trailer – and when it arrives on Netflix in the coming months; it’s already looking like an unmissable film for streamers everywhere. Here’s all the essential info you need to know about the new production.

What’s the plot?

The official premise is as follows: “The Discovery is a love story set in a world where the afterlife has been scientifically proven, and as a result millions of people start taking their own lives to ‘get there.'”

Who’s starring in the film?

Jason Segal, Rooney Mara, Robert Redford are the leads; Jesse Plemons (Breaking Bad), Riley Keough (American Honey), and Ron Canada (Wedding Crashers) also star. Nicholas Hoult was initially cast in the film but had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts.

When can I watch it

The Discovery will arrive on Netflix worldwide on March 31.

What else do we know about the film?

Right now, very little. Netflix can be very secretive when they want to be. We know it was directed by Charlie McDowell and written by McDowell and Justin Lader (The One I Love). Few have seen it, but it will get its premiere at Sundance Film Festival on January 20.

What are the reviews like for the film?

No reviews have been issued yet, but following the film’s premiere at Sundance Film Festival on January 20, we’re likely to start hearing some whisperings about if the film is any good.