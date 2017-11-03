The Lion King cast: who’s playing who in Disney’s live-action version?

Yesterday Disney announced that Chiwetel Ejiofor and Beyoncé would be joining the cast of the live-action remake of ‘The Lion King’. Set to be released in 2019, the duo are joining a host of big-name actors appearing in the highly anticipated remake of the Disney classic.

Missed the cast announcements over the past few months? Here’s the who’s who of the star-studded cast.

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

Plays: Nala
What to expect: one of the latest to join the cast, ‘The Lion King’ will be Queen Bey’s second ever voice acting appearance. Director Jon Favreau has previously said that she was his first choice for the role of Adult Nala, so it looks like he got his wish, and Beyoncé’s sure to smash the vocals in ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight’ like no one else can.

Image credit: CBS via Getty Images
James Earl Jones
James Earl Jones

Plays: Mufasa
What to expect: James Earl Jones originated the role of Mufasa, voicing the iconic father figure in the original 1994 animation, and he’ll be returning for the 2019 re-make. Younger fans don’t know how lucky they’re going to be, as Jones’ voice is set to become synonymous with a whole new generations childhoods.

Image credit: Theo Wargo