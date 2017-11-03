12 images

The cast couldn’t get much better

Yesterday Disney announced that Chiwetel Ejiofor and Beyoncé would be joining the cast of the live-action remake of ‘The Lion King’. Set to be released in 2019, the duo are joining a host of big-name actors appearing in the highly anticipated remake of the Disney classic.

Missed the cast announcements over the past few months? Here’s the who’s who of the star-studded cast.