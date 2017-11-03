The cast couldn’t get much better
Yesterday Disney announced that Chiwetel Ejiofor and Beyoncé would be joining the cast of the live-action remake of ‘The Lion King’. Set to be released in 2019, the duo are joining a host of big-name actors appearing in the highly anticipated remake of the Disney classic.
Missed the cast announcements over the past few months? Here’s the who’s who of the star-studded cast.
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
Plays: Nala
What to expect: one of the latest to join the cast, ‘The Lion King’ will be Queen Bey’s second ever voice acting appearance. Director Jon Favreau has previously said that she was his first choice for the role of Adult Nala, so it looks like he got his wish, and Beyoncé’s sure to smash the vocals in ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight’ like no one else can.
Donald Glover
Plays: Simba
What to expect: The multi-talented Glover is taking on the role of the actual lion king, Simba. Charming and engaging, he’s guaranteed to ensure that Simba retains his place as the king of your childhood.
James Earl Jones
Plays: Mufasa
What to expect: James Earl Jones originated the role of Mufasa, voicing the iconic father figure in the original 1994 animation, and he’ll be returning for the 2019 re-make. Younger fans don’t know how lucky they’re going to be, as Jones’ voice is set to become synonymous with a whole new generations childhoods.
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Plays: Scar
What to expect: The star of ‘Twelve Years A Slave’ will take on the iconic role of baddie Scar, first performed by Jeremy Irons. We can expect Scar’s savage put downs to be delivered with villainous malice in a way only Ejiofor can perform.
Alfre Woodard
Plays: Sarabi
What to expect: The Emmy winning actress is taking on the role of Simba’s mother, Sarabi. First voiced by Madge Sinclair, Woodard is sure to bring warmth and kindness to the ultimate Disney mum.
John Oliver
Plays: Zazu
What to expect: The host of Last Week Tonight is taking the mantle of voicing Zazu from fellow British comedian Rowan Atkinson, and is set to bring some of his signature sass when voicing the uptight hornbill.
John Kani
Plays: Rafiki
What to expect: The South African actor, director and playwright is a veteran in the business. With a host of awards under his belt, we’re sure to be treated to a brilliant performance by Kani as the shamanistic monkey.
Seth Rogen
Plays: Pumbaa
What to expect: The perfect reimagination of the now iconic warthog.
Billy Eichner
Plays: Timon
What to expect: Teaming up with Seth Rogen to form the other half of Disney’s most iconic duo is Billy Eichner. We’re ready for a totally excellent rendition of ‘Hakuna Matata’.
Eric Andre
Plays: Azizi
What to expect: Called Ed in the original film, Andre is sure to bring his trademark humour to the role of Azizi – one of Scar’s hyena henchmen.
Florence Kasumba
Plays: Shenzi
What to expect: Florence Kasumba’s one line of dialogue in Captain America: Civil War was described by some as “scene stealing” – so we have high hopes for when she voices Shenzi, another of Scar’s hyena accomplices.
Keegan-Michael Key
Plays: Kamari
What to expect: The third in Scar’s group of hyena lackies, comedian and actor Key is the final part of the trio; we’re expecting him to bring his own brand of humour to the role.