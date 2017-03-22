A comprehensive list of all the Disney animated classics we know are getting a live action reboot

If it wasn’t already clear enough, Disney live action remakes of classic animated movies are pretty successful. Last year, The Jungle Book picked up a near $1 billion at the box office. Beauty and the Beast has now made history with the most successful opening weekend for a musical, non-sequel and PG film, making over $170 million in ticket sales in the US alone. The combined draw of nostalgia for adults and exposure of the classic films to younger audiences combined with lavish special effects has proven a winning formula.

This is great news for Disney fans because it means the studios have plans to recycle many more of their classics. At least 16 new live action remakes are currently in the works, at varying stages of production – and here they all are.