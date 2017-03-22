A comprehensive list of all the Disney animated classics we know are getting a live action reboot
If it wasn’t already clear enough, Disney live action remakes of classic animated movies are pretty successful. Last year, The Jungle Book picked up a near $1 billion at the box office. Beauty and the Beast has now made history with the most successful opening weekend for a musical, non-sequel and PG film, making over $170 million in ticket sales in the US alone. The combined draw of nostalgia for adults and exposure of the classic films to younger audiences combined with lavish special effects has proven a winning formula.
This is great news for Disney fans because it means the studios have plans to recycle many more of their classics. At least 16 new live action remakes are currently in the works, at varying stages of production – and here they all are.
Mulan
Release date: November 2, 2018
Disney put out an international casting call for the remake of the Chinese legend of Hua Mulan in late 2016. A lot of critics have expressed fears that the new film could become another example of Hollywood whitewashing Asian culture, with an initial script leak revealing that a “30-something European trader” would become the male lead. However, Disney told Vulture that although they purchased this version of the script, they would be omitting this diversion from the original.
The bad news for some is that the Mulan live action remake will not be a musical.
The Little Mermaid
Release date: TBC
The live action adaptation of the 1989 original will likely be delayed due to the release of a rival live action release of The Little Mermaid by Kingsway Productions in 2017. The Disney version will bring in Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda as a producer.
Though no casting decisions have yet been made, Lindsay Lohan took to Instagram to offer herself up for the lead role, Ariel. Audra McDonald, who also stars in Beauty and the Beast, has expressed her desire to play the villain, Ursula.
Snow White
Release date: TBC
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was Disney’s first feature length film, released in 1937. Erin Cressida Wilson, who wrote the big screen adaptation of The Girl On The Train, has been drafted in to write the remake script.
The film will feature some new songs penned by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (who wrote the lyrics to smash musical La La Land), alongside classics like ‘Whistle While You Work’.
Rumours also suggest the remake could also wrap Snow White’s sister, Rose Red, who features in the original Grimm fairy tale, into the story.
Aladdin
Release date: TBC
The Aladdin re-boot will deviate slightly from the original, with a non-linear plot line that also explores the Genie’s origin story. Guy Ritchie will direct. Casting has begun.
The remake will definitely be a musical, as the casting call also requests that applicants have singing and dancing abilities.
The Lion King
Release date: TBC
The Jungle Book director Jon Favreau returns to the world of CGI animals with the Disney live action reboot of The Lion King, one of Disney’s most successful animated movies of all time. Production is scheduled to start in May, and will take place in LA. Part time Darth Vader James Earl Jones will be reprising his role as Mufasa.
Peter Pan
Release date: TBC
Yet another live action reboot is scheduled for J.M.Barrie’s classic tale of the boy who never grew up, this time under the Disney label. David Lowery (Pete’s Dragon) will direct the new film. Disney live action veteran Joe Roth (Maleficent, Alice in Wonderland, Oz The Great And Powerful) is rumoured to be the producer.
Tink
Release date: TBC
If the Peter Pan live action reboot wasn’t enough to satisfy your Neverland appetite, Disney are also planning a spin-off live action movie focussing on everyone’s favourite sassy fairy, Tinker Bell.
Reese Witherspoon is attached to play the lead character, and is also rumoured to be producing the film.
Cruella
Release date: TBC (2018)
Disney made a live action remake of 101 Dalmations in 1996, and followed up with a sequel in 2000. However, Disney is now making plans for a live action re-boot that, like Maleficent, focuses on the arch villain, Cruella De Vil.
Though Meryl Streep was originally planned for the leading role, this character will now be played by Emma Stone. Aline Brosh McKenna, who wrote The Devil Wears Prada, has written the spin-off screenplay.
Dumbo
Release date: May 2, 2018
Tim Burton, who directed the big budget live action remake of Alice In Wonderland in 2010, will return to the Disney chair to direct Dumbo, due for release next May. Filming for the tale of the flying circus elephant is thought to start this Spring.
Good guy Tom Hanks will play ringmaster villain Valdemere, but some reports indicate that the character may be portrayed as more of a misunderstood individual than out-right bad guy.
Eva Green, who will play the tightrope walking Colette, has worked with Burton twice before.
CGI will be used to bring the elephants to life.
Christopher Robin
Release date: TBC
Disney’s live action reboot of the Winnie The Pooh animated series will focus on a grown-up Christopher Robin returning to the Hundred Acre Wood. The Hollywood Reporter writes that “Robin has grown out of the joyful imagination he had as a young boy and is now a businessman who prioritizes work over his wife and daughter.
“With his home life on the brink, the last thing his life needs is the return of Pooh, who needs his help in finding his friends again. Robin has to find a way to help both sides or risk losing everything he holds dear.”
The Sword In The Stone
Release date: TBC
Very few details are available for Disney’s plans to remake the 1963 animated classic The Sword In The Stone. However, what is certain is that the writer, Bryan Cogman, has a strong track record of Medieval fantasy work behind him – he trained as a writer on Game of Thrones.
Pinocchio
Release date: TBC
Virtually nothing is known about the Disney Pinocchio live action remake, but Peter Hedges is drafted to write the script. The film will likely be delayed as Guillermo del Toro is likely to be pushing to release his rival stop-motion adaptation in the next few years.
Night On Bald Mountain
Release date: TBC
Not your classic Disney live action revival. Night On Bald Mountain is a sequence from Disney’s Fantasia film which focuses on a dark winged creature who can raise spirits from the dead. They then set about causing mayhem with nightmarish results.
