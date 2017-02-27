Everytime Donald Trump was called out at The Oscars 2017

Donald Trump doesn’t like The Oscars and he’s made that clear on several occasions in the past. Now President, it’s fair to assume a decent share of Hollywood aren’t that keen on him either – and they made that clear on the big evening.

Jimmy Kimmel

What started as thinly veiled jabs turned into full blown attacks from the host. “I want to say thank you to President Trump,” Kimmel said. “Remember last year when it seemed like the Oscars were racist?”

He then went on to add: “Some of you will make speeches that the President will tweet about at 5am”.

Halfway through the ceremony, Kimmel said he was concerned that Trump was yet to tweet about the ceremony – so he live tweeted at the President “u up?”

Alessandro Bertolazzi, Suicide Squad

As the comic-book blockbuster picked up the award for Best Make Up – Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini & Christopher Nelson proudly declared “this is for the immigrants”.

Cheryl Boone Isaacs

The President of the Academy celebrated the diversity of the nominees and made a deliberate note of the lack of borders that make up the movie industry.

Asghar Farhadi, The Salesman

Iranian director Asghar Farhadi won the award for Best Foreign Film for The Salesman, but was not on hand to pick up the award as he protested Trump’s Muslim ban. During the powerful statement read out on his behalf, he called it an “inhumane law that bans entry to the US”.

Gael Garcia Bernal

Before awarding Zootopia the award for Best Animated Film, he directly responded to the proposed wall Trump wishes to build between the United States and Mexico. “As a Latin American, as a migrant worker and as a human being – I’m against any form of wall that wants to separate us.”