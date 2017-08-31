Exclusive: Listen to the terrifying new music from ‘Stephen King’s It’ soundtrack

The OST is out on September 8

For most of 2017 we’ve been hearing all sorts of terrifying things about Stephen King’s It Part One: Loser’s Club – it’s a new adaptation of King’s horror novel about a shapeshifting evil spirit that takes the form of a clown called Pennywise, and it follows in the footsteps of the hugely popular 1990 miniseries.

The long-awaited film adaptation starring Bill Skarsgård is released on September 8 – and the soundtrack by Benjamin Wallfisch (Annabelle: Creation, Hidden Figures) is out on the same day too. Talking about how he composed for the film, Wallfisch said: “Every now and again, you come across a movie where the storytelling is so powerful, the subtext so visceral, the synergy between director, narrative and actors so palpable, that as a composer you can feel the music being energised by something so much bigger than what’s just on the screen.”

Today NME can exclusively reveal ‘Come Join The Clown, Eds’, a new, spine-tingling horror piece taken from the OST. Could the title be referring to the vulnerable character of Eddie Kaspbrak? Take a listen to the brand-new track below and feel the fear…

The OST will be available on a few vinyl options: an 18-track version of the OST, available on vinyl picture disc, or a 29-track regular and limited-edition colour double vinyl set – see pictures below.

It Part One: The Loser’s Club is released on September 8, 2017, as is the 38-track OST – on CD and digitally. Vinyl-lovers will have to wait a bit longer for their OST options: they’re all out on October 27.