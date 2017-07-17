The follow-up to the '90s adventure film is in out later this year.

Jumanji was one of the best films of the ’90s – a bizarre adventure land that took you away from rainy, grey reality and deep into a fight for survival in the jungle. After 21 years free from the meddlesome board game, it’s on its way back to cause yet more havoc. A sequel is in the works, but who’s in it, what storyline can we expect this time and when can we see it? We’ve got the answers to these questions and more…

What’s the Jumanji sequel called?

The sequel will be called ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’.

Who’s in it?

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has been confirmed to play Dr. Smolder Bravestone, while Karen Gillan will take on the role of Ruby Roundhouse. Kevin Hart (Moose Finbar) and Jack Black (Professor Shelly Oberon) also star, as does Nick Jonas as Jefferson “Seaplane” McDonough.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Johnson shared a first look at his character on his Instagram page in September.

Kevin Hart later shared the first image of himself, Johnson, Gillan and Black on set.

And Johnson shared this snap of him and Nick Jonas in costume:

Who’s directing the Jumanji sequel?

Jake Kasden, who directed TV shows Freaks And Geeks and New Girl as well as movies like Sex Tape and Bad Teacher, is at the helm for ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’.

What’s the storyline?

Four teenagers play the game while in detention and, like the characters from the first film, get sucked into the world of Jumanji. Johnson clarified confusion about the movie being a remake of the original, writing on Instagram: “This new movie will NOT be a remake or reboot of the original. It will be a CONTINUATION of the awesome JUMANJI adventure 20 years later.”

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

In March further details of the plot were revealed – explaining that this time around the teenagers won’t be playing a boardgame, but instead an old video game, where they’ll be changed into the avatars they’re playing as within the game.

Have we seen a trailer?

Yep – the trailer was revealed in June, and gives a first look at the teenagers transformation into their avatars, and the gang in action within the video game.

When is it being filmed?

Filming started in September 2016 in Honolulu.

When will Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle be released?

‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ was originally scheduled for release on December 25, 2016, but was later pushed back to July 28, 2017, and now the date is set at December 20, 2017.

How will the Jumanji sequel pay tribute to Robin Williams?

Johnson has promised the movie will honour the late actor and star of the 1996 original movie. “You have my word, we will honor his name and the character of ‘Alan Parrish’ will stand alone and be forever immortalised in the world of JUMANJI in an earnest and cool way,” he said.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, Jack Black explained further how they would be paying tribute to Williams: “We’re exploring this jungle and trying to conquer the game; it’s life or death; but while we’re there, we find clues left behind by [Williams’ character Alan Parrish]. He built up a full-blown jungle house, similar to a Swiss Family Robinson situation. It’s like he’s there helping us without actually being there.”