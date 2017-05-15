Get ready for Darren Aronofsky's next thriller

Director Darren Aronofsky knows his way around a surrealist psychological thriller, there’s next to no information about the Requiem for a Dream and Black Swan filmmaker’s next project, mother! Out October 13 2017, details remain seriously scarce for the Jennifer Lawrence-starring film. But in line with Mother’s Day in North America, yesterday (May 14), Aronofsky shared the official poster.

The striking poster – designed by James Jean – is gory, twisted and fantastical, a mix between the Grimm Fairy Tales and a slasher classic. Heart ripped from her chest, Jennifer Lawrence seems to be offering her bloodied organ as some kind of welcoming gift.

Even from this first glimpse, so many questions are on Aronofsky-obsessives’ lips. Here’s what can be deduced so far:

It stars J-Lawr and Javier Bardem as a couple in strife

The only hint of a plot we know about mother! describes the following situation: “A couple’s relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence.” It’s not yet known whether these “uninvited guests” are a physical presence, or some supernatural spirit, in line with the film’s pre-Halloween release.

Death is in the air

Lawrence’s bloodied, still-beating heart is one indication of the grim reaper knocking. But some wily film fans have spotted a tiny face in the left hand corner of mother!’s poster. Peer closely, and you can see what looks like either a ghostly spirit or the remnants of an old family photo. Either way, it’s really creepy.

The supporting cast are all big hitters

With Lawrence and Bardem tackling the lead roles, Aronofsky has also assorted an impressive supporting cast. Michelle Pfeiffer, Ed Harris, Kristen Wiig and Brian Gleeson are all confirmed for roles, although it’s yet to be confirmed if these would be huge parts or small cameos. Such was the success of Black Swan, pretty much every Hollywood big-hitter would be wanting to get involved in mother!