When Blade Runner hit theatres back in 1982, it arrived to mix reviews. Audiences and critics weren’t quite ready for director Ridley Scott’s dystopian sci-fi noir but over time, the film has become a cult classic, often appearing on lists featuring the most important films of the last thirty plus years. There have been whisperings of a second film for along time now, with development of a sequel beginning as far back as 1999, but after 35 years since the original, Blade Runner 2049 will finally arrive.

When is it released?

The planned release date is October 6th 2017. The film will appear in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D – a treat for older fans who only had the option of a 2D original.

Have we seen a trailer?

The recently released trailer caused quite a stir online and only featured the two lead actors Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford. Denis Villeneuve has already wowed audiences with gritty thriller Sicario and cerebral sci-fi drama Arrival, so it seems Blade Runner 2049 is in good hands.

The beautifully-shot scenes seen in the trailer and their weighty atmosphere mirror its predecessor enough without feeling plagiaristic. The city scenes still have that noir hue and the Eastern influence remains as seen in Ridley’s original.

Officer K (Gosling) is searching for Deckard (Ford), finding him in a remote, abandoned hideout in the middle of a wasteland. As K taps on a piano key, this feels reminiscent of the scene from Blade Runner, where Deckard hits a piano key and flashes to his unicorn dream. Could Villeneuve be trying to tell us something about K here?

The wasteland itself could be a reference to the original novel, where the land outside the world’s major cities has become barren due to the World War Terminus but we see both the wasteland and the city suggesting the movie will expand beyond the cityscape of the original.

What is it about?

Blade Runner 2049 continues thirty years where the original left us, director Denis Villeneuve recently revealed some plot details:

“Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.”

Villeneuve’s brief explanation has only left us with more questions though – where has Deckard been hiding? What became of the replicants? Why is society in turmoil? Hopefully all will be revealed in the forthcoming movie or perhaps it could be the start of a franchise.

Are any of the old cast involved?

The only old cast member returning is Harrison Ford as Rick Deckard. There was some debate at the end of Blade Runner as to whether Deckard was a human or a replicant; officer Gaff (Edward James Olmos) left an origami unicorn outside Deckard’s apartment at the end of the original film suggesting he had seen Deckard’s dreams and therefore he was a replicant. If this is true then perhaps Deckard is a different model of Replicant, able to age, because the Nexus-6 replicants originally only had a lifespan of 4 years.

Who else is in the cast?

They’re keeping a lid on the casting details, all we know right now is that Ryan Gosling plays LAPD Officer K – the rest of the cast has been announced but who they are playing remains a mystery. Jared Leto (Suicide Squad), Robin Wright (House of Cards), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Lennie James (The Walking Dead) are amongst the confirmed cast playing supporting roles.

What about the soundtrack?

Icelandic composter Jóhann Jóhannsson has been charged with the mammoth task of creating a soundtrack just as strong as Vangelis’ original. Jóhannsson has worked with Villeneuve on several films before including Sicario and Arrival; he described tackling the soundtrack as “an enormous challenge of mythical proportion”. From what is heard in the trailer though, it sounds as though the soundtrack will be a good homage to Vangelis’ iconic original.