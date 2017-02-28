What’s New On Netflix UK This Month?

The New Year celebrations are well and truly over, everyone’s still feeling both lethargic and more importantly, skint. What better time then, to curl up in front of the TV and catch the hottest new shows coming to Netflix in this coming month.

Santa Clarita Diet was the toast of February’s additions, but by the looks of it, this month’s upcoming schedule could well and truly surpass it.

Iron Fist (March 17)

The next instalment of Marvel’s Netflix series is Iron Fist – a returning hero using some super-fighting skills to fight baddies. It may sound formulaic, but Marvel have found a winning recipe for these TV shows, and this is set to be the final instalment before crossover series The Defenders arrives.

The Discovery (March 31)

Fans went a bit crazy when the trailer dropped for this eerie new film dropped onto the internet and it’s set to come to the streaming service in the next month. After the afterlife is scientifically proven to exist, people all over the world are committing suicide to get there – but all is not quite as it seems. Starring Jason Segel, Rooney Mara and Robert Redford as the creepy Thomas Harbour – it’s set to be one of the most-talked about Netflix hits since The OA.

March 1

El Hilo Rojo (2016)

Fartsa: Season 1

Force 2 (2016)

Intersection: Season 2

Locust: Season 1

Method: Season 1

The Beast Within (1982)

A Hologram for the King (2015)

Ataud Blanco (2016)

Bad Rap (2016)

Best Lover: Season 1

Big Stone Gap (2014)

Captain Phillips (2013)

Cleverman: Season 1

Devil’s Bride (2016)

Dirt Every Day: Season 1

Epic Drives: Season 2

Falling Skies: Season 5

Groundhog Day (1993)

Head 2 Head: Season 2

Hot Rod Unlimited: Season 1

How Are You Bread?: Season 1

Ignition: Season 1

Know Your Enemy – Japan (1945)

Let There Be Light (1946)

Money (2016)

My Awkward Sexual Adventure (2012)

Nat King Cole: Afraid of the Dark (2014)

Nazi Concentration Camps (1945)

Nise – The Heart of Madness (2016)

Prelude to War (1942)

Reasonable Doubt (2014)

Revelations (2016)

Roadkill: Season 2

San Pietro (1945)

Singing With Angels (2016)

Sustainable (2016)

The Battle of Midway (1942)

The Edge of Love (2008)

The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress (1944)

The Negro Soldier (1944)

Thunderbolt (1947)

Transformers: Robots in Disguise: Season 1

Tunisian Victory (1944)

Ugly (2013)

Undercover: How to Operate Behind Enemy Lines (1943)

WarGames (1983)

Why We Fight: The Battle of Russia (1943)

WWII: Report from the Aleutians (1943)

Yellowbeard (1983)

March 2

Danny Says (2015)

LeapFrog: Phonics Farm (2011)

Meltdown (1995)

March 3

Date with Love (2016)

Ms. Matched (2016)

Greenleaf: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Riverdale: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Sand Castle (2017) (Netflix Original)

March 4

Parrot Heads (2015)

No Escape (2015)

Two by Two (2016)

March 6

Better Off Single (2016)

March 7

Amy Schumer: The Leather Special (Netflix Original)

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments: Season 2 (new episodes available weekly) (Netflix Original)

March 8

Autumn in New York (2016)

O Amor no Divã (2003)

S.W.A.T. (2016)

March 9

Young Offenders (2016)

127 Hours (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Sunshine Makers (2016)

March 10

Buddy Thunderstruck: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Burning Sands (2017) (Netflix Original)

Love: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

One More Time: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Feel Rich (2016)

Love By Chance (2015)

Me Before You (2016)

The Boss’ Daughter (2016)

March 12

Showroom (2014) (Netflix Original)

March 14

Angry Indian Goddesses (2015)

Jim Norton: Mouthful of Shame (Netflix Original)

March 15

Asamapta (1956)

The Trap (2014)

Notes on Blindness (2016)

O Último Cine Drive-in (2015)

Power Rangers Dino Super Charge: Season 1

Sugar Mountain (2016)

The Nice Guys (2016)

March 16

The Littlest Angel’s Easter (1998)

March 17

Deidra & Laney Rob a Train (2017) (Netflix Original)

Naledi: A Baby Elephant’s Tale (2016) (Netflix Original)

Julie’s Greenroom: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Pandora (2016) (Netflix Original)

Samurai Gourmet: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

March 18

Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened (2016)

Danny Collins (2015)

Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015)

March 19

Z Nation: Season 2

March 20

The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015)

March 21

Another Forever (2016)

March 22

Guilt: Season 1

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2014)

When Calls the Heart: Season 1

When Calls the Heart: Season 2

March 23

Jane the Virgin: Season 2

Locked Down (2010)

Passengers (2008)

The Ascent of Woman: Season 1

March 24

Call of Heroes (2016)

Grace and Frankie: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Ingobernable: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Line of Duty: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

The Most Hated Woman in America (2017) (Netflix Original)

Poltergeist III (1988)

Felipe Neto – Minha Vida Não Faz Sentido (2016)

Win It All (2016) (Netflix Original)

March 25

Miss You Already (2015) (Netflix Original)

March 26

Tiempo muerto (2016)

Zathura (2005)

March 28

Jo Koy: Live from Seattle

March 29

Fried: Season 1

Hook (1991)

Legends of the Fall (1994) (Netflix Original)

P.S. I Love You (2010)

March 30

Heir Hunters: Season 4

Heir Hunters: Season 5

Set Up (2011)

March 31

13 Reasons Why: Season 1

Bordertown: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Five Came Back (2017) (Netflix Original)

Postman Pat: The Movie (2014)

President: Season 1

FirstBorn (2016)

Grown Ups 2 (2013)

Return to Sender (2015)

The Discovery (2017) (Netflix Original)

The Wailing (2016)

Dinotrux: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Trailer Park Boys: Season 11 (Netflix Original)