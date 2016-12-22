Okja: exclusive images from Netflix’s 2017 thriller starring Tilda Swinton and Jake Gyllenhaal

Bong Joon-ho's new film looks as good as Snowpiercer

The latest film from Bong Joon-ho, Okja, hits Netflix in 2017. The global adventure thriller, starring Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal and Steven Yeun, tells the story of Mija, a young girl who must risk everything to prevent a powerful, multi-national company from kidnapping her best friend – a massive animal named ‘Okja’. No trailers have arrived yet, but exclusive to NME, the images below come accompanied by a storyboard showing how the action plays out in a scene featuring Lily Collins’ character, Red:

Jae Hyuk Lee/Netflix

Netflix Netflix

The film is directed by Bong Joon-ho – the man behind 2013’s brilliant Snowpiercer – and was co-written with Jon Ronson, who wrote the Michael Fassbender-starring Frank, based on the life of Chris Sievey. It stars Tilda Swinton (Hail, Caesar!), Jake Gyllenhaal (Nightcrawler)), Paul Dano (Love & Mercy), Lily Collins (Rules Don’t Apply), and Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead), while also introducing newcomer Ahn Seo-hyun as Mija.

Okja will premiere globally on Netflix in 2017 and will also have a limited day and date theatrical release in the US. Netflix is also looking for theatrical partners for a day and date release in select international territories, including Korea.