The iconic duo have been replaced with two new characters

Two Pokémon heavyweights have been written out of the latest film, to make way for new characters.

Pokémon the Movie 20: I Choose You! premiered at Japan Expo last week; but eagle-eyed fans who watched it noticed two very noticeable absences; the rest of Ash’s original squad, Brock and Misty.

Twitter user Alex Aniel saw the movie, and noted that the duo only appear in a none-speaking role in the films credits.

Additionally, the film’s official website lists two new characters, Souji and Makoto, instead of the iconic duo. Although it does show another original character will be returning alongside Ash, in the form of Nurse Joy.

Pokémon the Movie 20: I Choose You! is a retelling of the first 80 or so episodes of the original television series in which Brock and Misty were mainstays, and people are pissed that they’ve been cut.

They’re really, really pissed:

Some are pontificating over whether they’ll actually just be holding down the fort at their gyms (which in the original series they both sacked off to go on adventures with Ash):

And some think they should be getting rid of a different character:

Whilst some just don’t seem to care:

And some just asked the all important question on all of our lips, how can retcon our own “friends”:

Pokémon the Movie 20: I Choose You! is out in Japan on July 15. As of yet there’s no release date set for the UK.