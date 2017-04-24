Issa Rae is on board to direct the scammer action-comedy. This needs to happen.

Last week (April 18), a photograph of Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o sitting together and looking equally iconic at Paris Fashion Week 2014 went viral. Not only was the shot of RiRi and the Star Wars: The Last Jedi actor dubbed a “picture for the history books” by Twitter – it helped inspire a wild movie concept that might somehow become a reality, three years after being taken.

Twitter user @1800SADGAL began to plot the fictorial story for a must-see film. Rihanna would be starring as a scammer who fools old, rich white men to part with their pursestrings. Lupita meanwhile would play the role of RiRi’s best friend, a masterful genius who helps plot all of these heists. They’d be the perfect, deadly on-screen duo.

Not long after the concept was drawn up, thousands retweeted their support for the narrative. Lupita tweeted Rihanna saying “I’m down if you are.” And a couple of days later, the superstar said she was up for it too. After a recent starring part in thriller Bates Motel, and with an appearance in Ocean’s Eight around the corner, it looks like she’s already eyeing up her next role.

Somewhere, Hollywood bosses and production companies are scrambling to make this movie happen. Whiplash will happily produce this movie producer Helen Estabrook said “I.” Writer and director Xavier Burgin wants to pen the script. Directors Issa Rae and Ava DuVernay have even come out saying they’d like to be involved. And just like any noble cause, a petition has been set up to help convince LA bigwigs to fund this project.

After stoking the fire, Twitter is obsessed with the idea of this scammer movie hitting cinemas and taking over the world. It’s clear to see people are getting very, very excited. Come on Hollywood, this is a no-brainer – make it happen.

