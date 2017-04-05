Someone’s made a ‘Cat in the Hat’ version of the ‘IT’ trailer – somehow it’s even scarier

Come back, Pennywise!



Everyone’s spooked by the IT trailer, the first glimpse of a new remake for Stephen King’s 1986 novel of the same name. Maybe it’s the killer clowns furore from last year that’s contributed to the fear factor, but the teaser reached a record-breaking 197 million views in its first 24 hours. It’s the trailer everyone’s talking about.

No surprises then that IT’s hair-raising, clown-tastic teaser has received its own parody. Bill Skarsgård’s Pennywise is frankly terrifying in the original, but a YouTuber has replaced him with a very different foe: Mike Myers’ interpretation of 2013 film The Cat in the Hat. Ah, yes, that old classic.

The creation comes from the ‘But Without’ YouTube channel, which makes a habit out of removing the focal element of a movie, just for fun. They’ve removed the Minions from Minions – see how this works? – yellow from The Simpsons and water from Finding Nemo. Look, some people have a lot of time on their hands, deal with it.

For their next trick, all traces of Pennywise are completely removed from the original trailer. Instead, we’re left with Mike Myers’ unintentionally terrifying gurn. In actual fact, this might be more frightening than the actual trailer. One of those things you don’t expect to find scary, but do. Like Michael Gove.

And while on the subject of IT parodies, check out this genius version featuring that Cristiano Ronaldo statue. More of these, please.