‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’: Release date, trailers, cast and everything we know so far

Everything you need to know about Peter Parker's latest adventure

This summer, Marvel are set to continue their reign over the box office with a new movie featuring everyone’s favourite webslinging superhero. Spider-Man: Homecoming is the latest reboot of the iconic character, following his latest Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Captain America: Civil War last year. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming blockbuster.

When is Spider-Man: Homecoming released?

Peter Parker’s return will hit cinema screens around the world on July 6, 2017. If you’re in North America you’ll have to hold tight for one more day, though – it doesn’t arrive in that part of the world until July 7.

Have we seen a trailer?

Yes. The first trailer was released in December 2016. It showed Spider-Man flying around the high rises of New York as it teased what to expect from the upcoming marvel movie – featuring Robert Downey Jr in a crossover as his character Tony Stark from Iron Man.

“Just don’t do anything I would do – and definitely don’t do anything I wouldn’t do. There’s a little grey area in there and that’s where you operate,” says Stark. “Listen, I know school sucks. I know you want to save the world. But you’re not ready yet. Stay close to the ground. And stay out of trouble.”

A second trailer was released in March 2017 and opened with Spider-Man in conversation with Iron Man about what it takes to become an Avenger – before Robert Downey Jr’s character pleaded with him “do me a favour – can’t you just be a friendly, neighbourhood Spider-Man?”

It then followed Parker as he returned home to where he lived with his Aunt May (played by Marisa Tomei), with new mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.). Michael Keaton’s villain The Vulture also featured in the clip.

A third teaser was revealed during the MTV Movie And TV Awards (May 7), which showed the mutant superhero mistakenly reveals his powers to his roommate Ned (played by Jacob Batalon).

dfpad-mpu-2 NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

What is the plot for Spider-Man: Homecoming?

Peter Parker, currently in his second year of high school, tries to balance a normal teenage life with his newfound superhero powers and responsibilities. After his experience with the Avengers, he returns home to his everyday routine, but is led back to fighting crime when a new villain – The Vulture – emerges.

Who is Peter Parker’s partner in Spider-Man Homecoming?

In Toby Maguire’s Spider-Man series, he was in a relationship with Mary Jane. The Amazing Spider-Man franchise (featuring Andrew Garfield as Spidey) had him with Gwen Stacy, his original girlfriend from the comics. This time around, Liz Allan appears to take that role on some level, with IMDB listing the character as Peter Parker’s “love interest”.

What is Spider-Man’s new costume like?

It’s more like that of Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, when the superhero had something of a makeover, and the classic comic design. The web pattern is less intricate, but the blue and red colours pop.

dfpad-mpu-3

Who is starring in Spider-Man: Homecoming?

The hero-cum-high-school-student will be played by Tom Holland, who picked up the role for Captain America: Civil War in 2016. Robert Downey Jr will also feature as Tony Stark, while Michael Keaton will play The Vulture along with Bokeem Woodbine as Shocker and Michael Chernus The Tinkerer. Others set to appear in the film include Donald Glover, Zendaya, Hannibal Buress, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau and Stan Lee.

Where does Spider-Man: Homecoming fit in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

This Spider-Man film will be the first to directly tie in with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The storyline is intended to follow the events of Captain America: Civil War. While Marvel movies generally are set in the same time as they are released, Spider-Man: Homecoming will buck that trend by taking place just a few months after Civil War.

Why does it tie into the Marvel Cinematic Universe now?

Spider-Man previously wasn’t in the MCU because Marvel didn’t have the rights to the character. Those were owned by Sony, but after The Amazing Spider-Man 2 didn’t perform as well as expected in cinemas the two studios struck a deal to share the rights. His first appearance in a Marvel film was in Captain America: Civil War, which was a huge deal to fans of Marvel and Spider-Man himself.

Who else is involved?

Jon Watts directed the movie, which is arguably his biggest credit to date. He’s previously worked on films like Cop Car, Clown and TV series The Onion News Network. The screenplay was written by Watts, Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley, Christopher Ford, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers and was based on the original Marvel comic book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.

The score, meanwhile, was composed by Michael Giacchino, who was behind the soundtracks to the likes of Jurassic World, Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes and Doctor Strange.

Will there be a sequel?

Is Iron Man a badass? According to Deadline, Sony were so impressed with the reaction to the trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming, they immediately confirmed a sequel to be released July 5, 2019. It sounds like there could be even more Spidey movies in the works following that, too, with Marvel president Kevin Feige telling Comic-Con 2016 the plan was to follow the formula of the Harry Potter franchise and show Peter Parker in a different year of high school with each one.