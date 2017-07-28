The force is strong with this one

News and casting information for Star Wars: The Last Jedi keeps rolling in, with several cameos unveiled in recent months ahead of the film’s UK release on December 14. Below we’ve got all the news you need to know about the film, and we’ve also got you covered if you’re after the Last Jedi trailer.

What’s the latest news?

Let’s do this quickfire:

Ok, enough of that – let’s move onto casting news.

Who’s joining the cast for Star Wars Episode 8?

Kelly Marie Tran – Rose Tico

Rose is a maintenance worker in the Resistance. She’s described by Vanity Fair as “the new character with the most screen time in Episode VIII“. Expect her to play an important role.

Veronica Ngo – Paige Tico

Paige is Rose’s sister: she’s a gunner with the Resistance. We catch a glimpse of her in this still from the The Last Jedi‘s trailer.

Benicio Del Toro – DJ

Very little is known about Del Toro’s character, codenamed ‘DJ’, but it’s been confirmed that he is not the Star Wars Rebels character Ezra Bridger.

Laura Dern – Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo

As you might expect, Dern’s character is a vice admiral in the Resistance. She’s got pink hair, as you can see below, where she’s talking to General Leia.

Jimmy Vee – R2-D2

The late Kenny Baker has been replaced by Jimmy Vee in the part of R2-D2.

Frank Oz?

Frank Oz has “been asked not to talk about” the possibility of him playing Yoda – so fans think he may appear in one of Rey’s Force visions.

Who’s coming back to the cast?

Pretty much everyone from The Force Awakens. We’ve got: Luke (Mark Hamill), Rey (Daisy Ridley), Leia (Carrie Fisher), Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew), C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), plus returning characters Snoke (Andy Serkis), Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Finn (John Boyega) and even the wise old character of Maz Kanata (Lupita Nyong’o) who might have been presumed dead and gone in The Force Awakens if it weren’t for this on-set photo from Episode 8 director Rian Johnson.

rcjohnso rian johnson’s lousy stinkin tumblr

If reports are to be believed, Obi-Wan Kenobi is likely to return too.

What cameos have been filmed?

Gary Barlow – not a stormtrooper

Barlow has been confirmed to have a role in the film, and he’s said he won’t be playing a stormtrooper. We also know that Oscar Isaac’s character, Poe Dameron, will not be interacting with him: Isaac has no idea who Barlow is.

Princes William and Harry – stormtroopers?

After they visited the set of the film in 2016, a source told the Mail on Sunday: “The princes dressed up in full stormtrooper gear and filmed a scene in which Rey and Finn infiltrate a secret base. The rebel characters are in a lift with Benicio del Toro’s character when a group of stormtroopers enter – two of whom are William and Harry.” This could be bullshit.

Tom Hardy – possibly a stormtrooper

In-the-know fan site MakingStarWars.net reports that Hardy’s role will be quite like Daniel Craig’s cameo in The Force Awakens, with more details on the site. In February director Rian Johnson shared the below image to his Tumblr, which seemed to verify Hardy’s role as a stormtrooper.

We’re coming to Orlando for a Star Wars… We’re coming to Orlando for a Star Wars Celebration panel on April 14th, and I cannot wait. See you there!

Justin Theroux – ‘expert slicer’

The Leftovers star will play a slicer (hacker) and according to Making Star Wars, he’ll have a ‘pivotal moment’ in the film. He reportedly wears a white tuxedo-style outfit and has a ‘James Bond look’.

What leaks and rumours are out there?

RUMOUR: Rey gets badly injured. In an appearance on the cult podcast My Dad Wrote A Porno, Daisy Ridley was asked if her character would be injured in the new film. She replied: “Injured emotionally or physically? I’ll say… yes.” Fans are theorising this means that she, like Anakin and Luke before her, will lose a hand in the new film, while a new action figure shows her with a large wound in her arm. Star Wars YouTuber Mike Zeroh says in a video that one of his contacts “saw Daisy Ridley on set… what he caught on her left arm was that it was actually covered by a green screen sleeve.”

RUMOUR: There’ll be a scene with dismantled lightsabers. Mike Zeroh, that Star Wars Youtuber again, claims he was sent an email from a source who previously passed on accurate details about The Force Awakens. The email details a scene where Luke is training Rey on the importance of lightsabers. Luke pulls Rey’s lightsaber from her hands using the force, floats his own lightsaber and dismantles both before her very eyes.

DENIED RUMOUR: Benicio Del Toro will play Rey’s father – a Jedi from Star Wars Rebels. This theory is quite out there, and Rian Johnson has responded saying it isn’t true. The nice idea was that Del Toro would be playing a character from the animated Disney series Rebels, which is set five years before Episode IV: A New Hope. The theory imagined that Del Toro would play the older version of Ezra Bridger – a Jedi padawan in the show – who would be about the same age as Luke Skywalker at this point. The idea was that he’d gone bad: Redditor Darth_Hodor believed he would have joined Snoke and “together they start manipulating the Jedi starting with Ben Solo. Foreseeing this, Luke hides Rey from her father, and in retaliation Ezra, through or with Kylo Ren, destroy[s] the Jedi Academy. Luke flees and Del Toro is left without knowing where his daughter is hidden.”

We’ll keep this page updated with new information as and when it comes in. Stay tuned.