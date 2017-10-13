Porgs are scientifically designed to melt your heart

Earlier this week, the Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer showed us more of what’s in store for Rey, Finn, Luke and more – but the standout stars were the cute new creature known as ‘porgs’. Porgs are tiny, kawaii creatures that live on Luke Skywalker’s remote island. They appear to have been scientifically designed to melt your heart, built out of equal parts puffin and otter. A far cry from the walking irritant Jar-Jar Binks, porgs have taken the internet by storm – they seem even more popular than The Force Awakens‘ BB-8.

To give you an idea of how dominant they’ve become in the minds of Star Wars fans, here they are on a poster, playing every part:

And here they are again, doing the same thing:

But one Twitter user outdid all the others by identifying the porg’s vocal patterns, modulating their pitch, cutting strings of porg vocals together, and in doing so, fashioning a porg choir that will redefine your expectations of the Star Wars theme tune when it plays in the iconic opening crawl at the start of The Last Jedi. Check it out below.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is released in the UK on December 14.