Only weeks remain until Hollywood has its biggest bash of the year: The Oscars 2017. The world tunes in to see who’ll scoop the big prizes at the Academy Awards, who shines on the red carpet, and who ends up the butt of the jokes at the iconic ceremony. Want to make sure you don’t miss out? Here’s how you can stay up to date with the latest news and tune in from the UK.

When are The Oscars 2017?

The Oscars 2017 will take place on February 22 in The Kodak Theatre, Los Angeles, CA at 7 o’clock EST and 4pm PT.

What time are The Oscars 2017 on in the UK?

Might need to book the Monday off work if you fancy watching the whole thing. The Oscars ceremony will start at roughly 01:30am and continue for about the next three. It’s a long one.

Who’s hosting the Oscars 2017?

Popular TV talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will be the compère for the evening. He’s got tough company to live up to you though. Previous hosts including Neil Patrick Harris, Ellen DeGeneres and Chris Rock totally nailed their stints – but Kimmel has experience in hosting the Emmys so he’ll likely do a professional job on it,. Just don’t expect too many controversial jokes from him, he usually plays it pretty safe.

Who’s nominated for The Oscars 2017?

Leading the way in nominations this year is musical La La Land, which has notched up a record-equalling 14 nods, including Best Picture, Best Actor and Actress, Best Soundtrack and more. Manchester By The Sea was nominated nine times, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Casey Affleck and Best Supporting Actress for Michelle Williams, with fellow Best Picture favourite Moonlight, Jackie and Hell Or High Water all getting several nominations. See the full list of Oscar nominations 2017 here.

Who’s going to win The Oscars 2017?

Early indications suggest that Casey Affleck (Manchester By The Sea) is the favourite for Best Actor gong and it’s a toss-up between Emma Stone (La La Land), Natalie Portman (Jackie) and Amy Adams (Arrival) for Best Actress. Judging from previous award ceremonies already this season, Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight is currently a front-runner for Best Picture, as is La La Land. But until the nominations, and the night, it’s all up in the air. Here’s what we think will do quite well at the awards.

How can I watch The Oscars 2017 in the UK?

Traditionally, the ceremony is shown on Sky television, on their dedicated channel Sky Oscars. The channel usually starts just before the awards and plays nominated films and winners of previous years on the week following. Details for 2017 have not been announced just yet, but stay tuned for more information.